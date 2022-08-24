Rockingham County officials propose using its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for investments to broadband infrastructure and to support salaries and benefits for fire and rescue personnel.
The county received $15.9 million in ARPA funding. In June, the Board of Supervisors approved a $4 million allocation for the 2021-22 fiscal year for salaries and benefits to fire and rescue personnel.
With $11.9 million left in the county’s ARPA bank, county staff propose using $6 million for public safety personnel and $5.9 million to support broadband infrastructure in the 2022-23 fiscal year, said Trish Davidson, assistant county administrator.
The public hearing for the allocation is 7 p.m. today at the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting. Davidson said action may be taken immediately following the hearing.
Fire and Rescue Personnel
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue staff “has been on the front lines of responding to the stresses of COVID-19,” Davidson wrote in a finance committee report to the board.
“Emergency Medical Transports have been the most direct response provided for COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic and continues today,” the report said. “In addition to the direct response, each staff member in the department has been called upon to work the multiple COVID vaccination and testing clinics across the County and the City of Harrisonburg.”
U.S. Department of Treasury guidance allows ARPA funds to be used for expenses associated with the provision of revenue loss, which Davidson said justifies the proposed $10 million total for fire and rescue personnel. Revenue replacement lets funding be used for the provision of police, fire and other public safety.
“The salaries and benefits of the department seem most appropriate,” the report said.
Broadband
Rockingham County is participating in a regional broadband program, and county staff proposes putting $8.9 million toward it.
Davidson said $5.9 million would be used from the county’s ARPA allocation. The county would use $2.98 million from its general fund reserve.
The broadband initiative is provided through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and its Virginia Telecommunication Initiative. It includes Rockingham, Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock and Warren counties.
All Points Broadband, working in partnership with Dominion Energy and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, will provide broadband to all unserved locations in these localities within a three-year period after the start of the project, according to county documents.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission is the fiscal agent for the project. The total amount of the grant application is $96 million.
