When Kirby Dean became Rockingham County’s parks and recreation director in 2018, he wasn’t afraid to dream big.
At a Rockingham County Board of Supervisors work session Monday, Dean proposed an idea for a new indoor recreation facility near Rockingham Park.
“The rec center would not only benefit county residents involved in recreation, but it will create space for county high schools, colleges and other entities that have the potential to drive economic growth, ‘sports tourism,’ for Rockingham County businesses,” Dean said.
Dean noted the idea is conceptual and is subject to change. A recreation center is included in the county’s capital improvements plan for the 2027 fiscal year, at $5 million.
The indoor recreation facility Dean presented boasted four full all-purpose courts, an indoor track, classrooms and office space, and a potential mezzanine. The 76,000-square-foot building would create a central hub for activities to enable year-round use of Rockingham Park, Dean said.
Dean estimated total costs at about $15 million.
Sports Tourism
The facility could see potential revenue streams outside regular department events, Dean said, including basketball and volleyball tournaments for travel teams on weekends, and practice space for local high school and college teams to use the indoor track.
Revenue from the county’s transient occupancy tax could pay for the facility, Dean said, through sports tourism. Dean cited data from the Sports Events and Tourism Association reporting annual sports tourism spending in the United States by travelers, event organizers and venues reached more than $45 billion in 2019.
Last summer, 391 baseball and softball teams competed at Rockingham Park, Dean said. Of that, 227 teams traveled from at least one hour away.
“If there were to be a hotel in Rockingham County, we could highly encourage staying there or even mandate it to be eligible for the tournament,” according to Dean’s presentation. “We could also explore ways to market Massanutten as an option.”
According to data from Rockingham County Parks and Recreation, 23,460 people visited the park for baseball and softball assuming 60 people per team — 12 players, three coaches, and two parents and one sibling for every team member or coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.