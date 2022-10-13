State authorities are taking action against Rockingham County following inspections that found issues at the county landfill.
According to a consent order with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Rockingham County will pay $80,115 in fines.
The DEQ claims that Rockingham County violated the state’s water control law and the waste management act, according to the consent order.
Eric Millard, an enforcement specialist at the DEQ, said in an email that a May 30, 2019, inspection found leachate flowing from seeps on the outer face of the landfill and into a stormwater channel.
Leachate is a liquid that passes through or emerges from waste and contains materials from the waste, Millard said.
The leachate was then discharged through the landfill’s stormwater outfall into Blacks Run, an unauthorized discharge into the water, Millard said.
He said DEQ staff found additional leachate seeps in other areas of the landfill during two other inspections in 2019.
The consent order also found that trash was exposed in the landfill. Millard said regulations require cover for solid waste, which was “insufficient” on multiple inspections due to a lack of covering and an improper mix of covering.
“Numerous holes were dug to attempt to address leachate seeps, which are referred to as leachate repair chimneys,” Millard said. “These can produce landfill gas and overflow leachate if not maintained, and are meant to be temporary; the issue at hand was the number of chimneys, lack of maintenance, and the length of time the chimneys remained in place.”
Millard said DEQ staff observed litter and trash blown around the landfill, and received “several” complaints about odors from the facility.
He said Rockingham County has since corrected the violations, and DEQ staff found no operational errors between February 2020 to October 2021. He said minor violations were found during inspections in November 2021 and June 2022, which were corrected immediately.
County Administrator Stephen King said county staff immediately addressed the leachate issue, and has since resolved all violations.
