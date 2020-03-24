From the moment the carnival lights come down and the last McGaheysville Ruritan funnel cake is served, plans for the next Rockingham County Fair have begun.
Going on 71 years, the Rockingham County Fair brings together local organizations, civic groups and community members for a week of celebrating the agriculture community and classic fair fun every August.
But planning for next year's fair starts before the current year’s fair ends.
“[Planning for the fair begins] almost right away, if not before fair,” said Rebecca Holloway, general manager of the Rockingham County Fair since 2019.
When the fair concludes for the week, it is time to clean up, organize and store fair week items. Holloway and Tina Morris, Rockingham County Fair office manager, work with the 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale to collect payments and write checks to exhibitors.
Holloway said they write and hand out checks and money for all those who entered competitions before officially closing out fair week.
By the first weekend in September, the fairgrounds is ready to be rented out for events. On Labor Day weekend, the fairgrounds becomes the home of the fair horse show.
And while the fairgrounds doesn’t host a fair year-round, events happen throughout the year to keep people visiting.
When the fair isn’t in town, Holloway said, the grounds are home to the Jeep Jam, Mennonite Relief Sale, gun shows, arts and crafts shows, cattle and other livestock shows and sales, Relay for Life, Brethren Relief Auction and more.
To make things run smoothly, fairgrounds supervisor Don Tutwiler said he tries to coordinate different events coming in while always keeping an eye on the fair.
“There are a lot of different things that go into it. … I always have my eye towards safety,” he said. “I like things to look clean and crisp.”
To get ready for the upcoming fair, Holloway said staff, board members and more than 500 volunteers join forces to make it a unique experience for everyone.
“The board is always trying to make upgrades happen,” Tutwiler said.
The team also works closely with the Rockingham Extension Office for the fair’s 4-H and FFA livestock shows.
For 2020, the fair team has been working on replacing the old show ring barn by installing a new 100-by-160-foot hoop barn that will provide better ventilation, light and space.
The new addition would allow the possibility of hosting larger events, such as equestrian shows.
“We also have been working with other county fairs to put together a county fair diesel drag racing circuit,” Holloway said. “Also, our grandstand concerts, which we will announce on April 1.”
The grandstand entertainment release party was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
By the time July comes around, the fair office is in full swing, but Holloway said people may not know what goes into making everything work and look nice.
“We work all year to prepare for the fair,” she said. “The grandstand concerts are not easy to always make happen; the artists are costly and their schedules have to match ours and we have to be able to meet their requirements.”
In the end, the fair team manages to make everything happen, despite the setbacks they face.
“One of the biggest advantages we have is that we own our grounds and use the facility year-round,” Holloway said. “Our fair is special because of the all the volunteers that make it work. Our fair staff works hard all year-round to keep our grounds looking its best.”
But what truly makes the Rockingham County Fair stand out is the people.
“That’s the best part,” Tutwiler said.
