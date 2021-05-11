The 2021 Rockingham County Fair will be celebrating the theme “Meet Me at the Fair” the week of Aug. 16 through 21.
The grandstand lineup for the 2021 Rockingham County Fair includes musical acts such as Jimmy Fortune, Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, and the Hackens Boys.
As far as is known, the fair began in 1949, according to Rebecca Holloway, fair general manager.
The theme for this year was voted on by the board, but the idea for “Meet me at the Fair” was given to Holloway by Frank Wilt, operations manager for the Harrisonburg Radio Group.
Sunday Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs
Festival Style ticket $25; grandstand seating $20
-Gates open at 5 p.m.
-Concert starts at 6 p.m.
Monday Tracy Lawrence & The Kentucky Headhunters
Festival Style ticket $25; grandstand seating $20
-Gates open at 6 p.m.
-Concert starts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell
Festival style ticket $35; grandstand seating $25
-Gates open at 6 p.m.
-Concert starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday Hardy and The Hackens Boys
Festival style ticket $ 35; grandstand seating $25
-Gates open at 6 p.m.
-Concert starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday County Fair Diesel Truck Drag Racing
Adult tickets $12; Child tickets $5
Friday Demolition Derby
Adult tickets $12; Child tickets $5
-Gates open at 7 p.m.
-Derby at 8 p.m.
Saturday Interstate Tractor Pull
Adult tickets $12; Child tickets $5
-Farm and tweaked farm tractor pull at 3 p.m.
-Interstate tractor pull at 7 p.m.
All grandstand and fair information can be found at rockinghamcountyfair.com.
General admission tickets can be purchased online. The price for an advanced ticket is $5 for adults and $2 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.