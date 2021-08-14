On Rebecca Holloway’s desk are two plaques: General Manager and Chaos Coordinator.
Both are accurate job descriptions for the woman who manages the Rockingham County Fair.
Holloway has shown animals at the fair her whole life. She has a picture of herself and one of her steers on her desk. She’s familiar with the ins and outs and the community aspect of the event. But it was only in 2019 that she took over as fair manager.
As she sat in her office with Monday’s Rockingham County Fair opener looming, Holloway was surprisingly calm.
“Theoretically, everything that should be in place is. Now we’re just tying up loose ends,” Holloway said.
In the days leading up to the start of the fair, volunteers will be busy hanging signs and banners, making sure vendor stations are clearly marked, cleaning and disinfecting any indoor areas and preparing for the arrival of animals and rides.
Although Holloway has been in charge for three summers now, this is only her second “normal” fair. She got her feet wet in 2019 and then with a few months before her scheduled second fair, the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While they were able to put on a smaller version of the fair last year, it wasn’t the same.
Holloway said it feels like “starting over” all over again.
Last year, the staff of the fair and volunteers drafted several versions of how the fair could look depending on what mandates were in place. It was a lot of work, but it was helpful and Holloway was able to reference those plans this year as they grew closer to the fair while cases of the virus continued to grow in the area.
“We weren’t sure how big we could be,” she said.
But as of Friday, it looks like there will be no restrictions in place that would curb the number of people in attendance for the six-day event, which will include live music, a circus, tractor pulls, a rodeo, children’s entertainment, horse pull, go-cart racing and much more.
While there are no restrictions in place, Holloway said anyone who wants to wear a mask while at the fair is free to do so. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. Holloway said she speaks with the Virginia Department of Health almost daily to get updates and to make sure the fair is following best practices to stop germ transmission.
“We want everybody to feel comfortable and to feel safe,” Holloway said. “We want this to be a safe place to come.”
The fair officially kicks off Monday, but the gates open Sunday night for a gospel concert. The last day of the fair is Saturday.
For more information about fair events, pricing, hours or other general information go to rockinghamcountyfair.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.