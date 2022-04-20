Rockingham County has received a $730,000 grant from state and federal authorities to build a new stormwater detention basin to prevent flooding in the Lake Shenandoah area.
The county plans to build the basin near Taylor Spring Lane, upstream of the areas that experience flooding. Some flood damage is experienced by property owners in the area annually.
County officials said in a grant application that the basin outlet structure would be designed to release water at a controlled rate, reducing the frequency of damaging floods downstream.
The proposed project will be on vacant property and will consist of a 6.63-acre dry detention basin that seeks to provide protection for a 25-year storm event, along with an access road, according to county documents.
The proposed detention basin will consist of a 19-foot-high earthen embankment, along with an outlet control structure designed to release water at a controlled rate to reduce the frequency and intensity of flood events.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said county officials got approval from the commonwealth to proceed with the project within the last week. The county was awarded the grant Feb. 4, and the award package was signed by King on Feb. 25.
King said he hopes the work will be completed by the end of the calendar year.
The total approved project cost is $765,000, according to county documents, with the county paying $36,500 and the rest coming from state and federal sources.
In 2010, neighborhoods near Lake Shenandoah began to experience flooding from stormwater runoff, leading Rockingham County officials to partner with The Timmons Group to study the characteristics of the Lake Shenandoah watershed, along with stormwater flooding problems and potential solutions.
Unusually high rainfall in 2018 led to flooding at nearby homes and properties, and county officials created a stormwater advisory committee to look into problems at the basin. The Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority was formed in 2019.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a fee structure of 4 cents due in December 2020, and 8 cents per year, divided in June and December starting in 2021 and ending in 2030. The fee is applied per square foot of rooftop area.
“We fully anticipate reducing those fees within the next year,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.