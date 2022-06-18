Six contracting companies have submitted interest to try to fix a multi-year flooding problem in the Lake Shenandoah area.
In February, Rockingham County received a $730,000 grant from state and federal agencies to build a new stormwater detention basin, proposed to be located on undeveloped land between the Barrington, Kentshire Estates, Lakewood, Taylor Spring and Taylor Grove subdivisions.
Officials opened up the invitation to build in April, but only received one bid that was cancelled by the Board of Supervisors, citing the high cost — $1.8 million — of the proposal.
Partners Excavating of Harrisonburg submitted a bid for a lump-sum price of $854,460, according to county documents. The alternate cost, which removes the work to remove and dispose trees, vegetation and debris, is $774,840.
According to Trish Davidson, the county’s finance director, staff will recommend the Board of Supervisors to accept Partners’ bid at its meeting June 22.
Atkins Excavating, of Greenville, submitted a lump-sum bid at $1,897,210, and an alternate bid of $1,686,710, according to county documents.
Howdyshell Excavating, of Mount Solon, bid for a $995,400 lump sum, and submitted a $895,400 alternate bid.
Good’s Services of Dayton submitted a lump-sum bid of $1,223,500, with an alternate of $1,096,300.
Bushong Contracting Co. of Woodstock entered a lump-sum bid of $891,728, and an alternate bid of $840,728.
Sargent’s Contracting, of Ashland, had a lump-sum bid of $1,077,000, and an alternate bid of $1,027,000.
According to county documents, the Taylor Spring Detention Basin would be designed to release water at a controlled rate, reducing the frequency of damaging floods downstream.
The detention basin, according to county documents, will consist of a 19-foot-high earthen embankment and an outlet control structure to release water at a controlled rate to reduce the frequency and intensity of flood events.
Twelve years ago, neighborhoods near Lake Shenandoah began to experience flooding from stormwater. In response, county officials created a stormwater advisory committee to look into issues at the basin.
Currently, homeowners in the area have been paying an additional 8 cent tax annually to help mitigate flooding.
