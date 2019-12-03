With resolutions circulating across the commonwealth to make counties and cities “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” Rockingham County Republicans came together Monday to get a head start on the conversation.
The Rockingham County Republican Party announced Nov. 21 its intent to support a resolution naming the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. The resolution will be heard by the Board of Supervisors at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the County Administration Center.
The action comes after Democrats seized control of the General Assembly in November’s election, promising to take on gun control and other initiatives when lawmakers convene next month.
With 22 counties across the state adopting the resolution and more than 50 counties and cities anticipating a vote or discussion, Monday’s talking points included a look into Gov. Ralph Northam’s gun control initiatives, voter registration and upcoming legislation dealing with gun restrictions.
Dan Cullers, chairman of the Rockingham County Republican Party, said he expects next week’s meeting to be crowded due to overwhelming support of the Second Amendment.
“We really aren’t the ones leading this movement. It is the people,” Cullers said. “The people have really risen up, and we see our job to assist.”
Cullers was joined by more than 15 Republicans who are planning to attend the meeting and speak during public comment.
Cullers said the more people show up to the meeting, the greater the chances for the board to consider adopting the resolution.
“No matter what happens next Wednesday, the battle doesn’t end there. The only way to secure our rights is at the ballot box,” he said. “We need to lay the groundwork to flip the General Assembly in 2021.”
Cullers was joined by Jennifer Brown, chairwoman of Virginia’s 6th District Republican Party, who told attendees the importance of registering to vote.
“We are all very passionate about this issue,” she said. “This all began because we had a little over 5,000 voters not show up at the polls. As a large body, we need to give a statement to Richmond that Rockingham County is not going to abide to overreaching legislation.”
During the discussion, Brown pointed out a list of proposed legislation for the 2020 General Assembly session that she said would infringe on the Second Amendment. As of Monday, more than 15 bills had been prefiled dealing with prohibiting the sale of military-style firearms and certain firearm magazines and limiting handgun purchases.
Brown said most of the bills being proposed are already the law, but use certain language to change the narrative.
“We need to hold [the Board of Supervisors] responsible and hold our representatives accountable for every single vote that they take that infringe our rights,” Brown said. “We have a voice. Let’s use our voices for good.”
