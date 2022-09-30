Brandon Davis, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, admits that the project to install broadband in Rockingham County’s unserved areas has been “quite the endeavor.”
But the “legendary investment,” he said, is moving along as projected.
At a Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Davis and Kyle Rosner, director of government affairs at All Points Broadband, gave an update on the regional broadband program the county is participating in with Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock and Warren counties.
The program is provided through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and its Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.
Rosner said All Points Broadband will provide broadband to the unserved locations in the localities within a three-year period after the project’s start. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission is the fiscal agent.
Earlier this year, All Points Broadband began procuring long-lead time materials and securing capacity for required fiber and electronics, Rosner said. In July, the state issued the final grant award, kicking off the three-year project period.
In Rockingham County, All Points Broadband will build 508 miles of fiber infrastructure and connect 7,580 unserved locations, according to Rosner.
Officials anticipate fiber construction to be underway by mid-2023.
“I can’t say exactly right now when Rockingham County is going to begin, but in the second quarter of next year, the project will begin,” Rosner said.
He said the project will be divided into “discrete distribution areas.” More constructable routes will be advanced in the queue to create a steady cadence throughout the project, he said, and customers will be notified about 90 days in advance of the serviceability in each area.
All Points Broadband will offer a $30 a month discount to any household that qualifies for an affordable connectivity program, Rosner said. To qualify, household income must be $64,940 or less for a family of five or receive free or reduced school lunch, SNAP or Medicaid.
Rosner said that prior to offering broadband service, residents will have the opportunity to confirm eligibility and receive a discount. For the first year, the standard installation fee is $199 regardless of cable length. After the first year, the standard installation fee is available within 500 feet of the nearest terminal. Anything beyond 500 feet would have a per-foot charge.
The total amount of the grant application is about $96 million. Rockingham County allocated $5.9 million from funding it received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and used $2.98 million from its general fund reserve to pay its share of the project.
“We feel confident that this is going to provide universal service to the county,” Rosner said.
Zephyr Hill OK’d
In other business, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request from J&D Group to rezone 6.7 acres between Pear Street and the existing Cobbler’s Valley subdivision to a planned neighborhood development.
County planner Kayla Yankey said the proposal, named Zephyr Hill, would include 55 town homes. Buildings would vary between two and three stories, with and without garages.
Yankey said the water and sewer for Zephyr Hill would be available through connections in the Cobbler’s Valley subdivision. Proposed amenities for Zephyr Hill residents include a walking path, playground equipment, benches and an open space for activities.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Mike Breeden, Dewey Ritchie and Rick Chandler voted to approve the rezoning, and Bill Kyger was absent. Although voting for it, Ritchie raised concerns about the impact Zephyr Hill would have on schools.
According to a report from the county school division, Zephyr Hill would add nine students to Turner Ashby High School, six to Wilbur Pence Middle School and 11 to Mountain View Elementary School. Ritchie noted a previous proposal approved for 85 town homes at the intersection of Port Republic and Boyers roads that would add five students at Spotswood High School and Montevideo Middle School, and 10 at Cub Run Elementary School.
”There’s absolutely no consistency with what they’re reporting to us,” Ritchie said.
Industrial Rezoning Denied
In other business, the board denied a request from Joshua Helmuth, who sought to rezone 8 acres at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Cecil Wampler Road for industrial use.
Yankey said Helmuth listed 30 uses that would be allowed the property if rezoned, including agricultural business, cabinetry shop, a metal working facility and a warehouse.
”Our use for this is for ourselves,” Helmuth, of Helmuth Builders Inc., told the board. “And that’s what I want it to be for the next 100 years. But if this property goes to my children, say they’d want to sell it, I don’t want them limited on who they can sell this property to. And that’s the only reason I want to keep as many of these uses as possible.”
Despite Helmuth’s explanation, Wolfe-Garrison still had concerns.
”There has been a lot of reduction in uses, but I will tell you that the items, some of these I-1 uses, continue to make me concerned about what is appropriate at that facility,” she said.
Wolfe-Garrison, Ritchie, Breeden and Chandler all voted against the request.
