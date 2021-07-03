Come September, Rockingham County could increase its historic landmark portfolio by one if approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
During its June 17 meeting, the department’s State Review Board discussed moving forward several preliminary applications to be considered by the Board of Historic Resources at a later date, including the county’s own Riverbank House near Elkton.
The application was approved unanimously, according to draft minutes, with board member Sara Bon-Harper absent.
Located between the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and Captain Yancey Road, the Riverbank House is owned by Jackson Dixon, who is seeking to add the home to the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places.
Draft minutes from the meeting state that board member Carl Lounsbury made a motion to approve the preliminary information form so it could proceed with a formal nomination to be added to the state and national registers.
Dixon could not be reached for comment Friday.
Dixon bought the property from his parents in November with the intention of restoring the property and existing structures. The Riverbank House is a two-story, three-bay home that was constructed around 1854 and adorned with Greek revival style features.
The property has been in the Dixon family since the late 1990s, when they purchased it from Coors Brewery. Coors had owned the property since the 1970s and left the house unattended for nearly 20 years.
Dixon went before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in May seeking a special-use permit for an outdoor event center on the property.
The outdoor event center will be open from April to October with flexible hours of operation. Dixon said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record he hoped to have five to 10 events during the first year of business.
There are no plans to construct a building on the property to be used for events, but instead a temporary tent will be used as a reception hall in the event of inclement weather.
The special-use permit request was approved by the board unanimously.
