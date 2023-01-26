Rockingham County on Wednesday authorized county administrator Stephen King to formally offer the Massanutten Public Service Corporation $25.8 million to purchase the water and wastewater system on the Massanutten Mountain.
The approval, which was voted on unanimously by members of the board of county supervisors, comes just four days after the Massanutten Property Owners Association endorsed the county's proposed intent to purchase the system.
The Board of Supervisors and the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority — which is set up as the members of the board of county supervisors but as a separate, independent board — tabled the proposal in December, and discussed it during a closed session earlier this month.
"This has always been an initiative of the customers of (Massanutten Public Service Corporation) on the mountain," said County Attorney Tom Miller. "It has never been an initiative of the Board of Supervisors, or the County, or Public Works."
The resolution states that for years, those on the Massanutten Mountain have earnestly and consistently urged the county to take over the water and wastewater system on the Mountain.
Issues raised by property owners include increases in water and sewer rates, concerns over infrastructure, service disruptions and dissatisfaction with responsiveness to problems, according to the resolution. It states that monthly bills for residential customers on the Mountain are three-and-a-half to four times more than bills sent to typical residential customers by water and sewer services across Virginia.
"The service provider, Massanutten Public Service Corporation (MPSC), has established a history of frequent rate increases that have further widened the gap between MPSC's rates and neighboring publicly operated system. Recent percentage increases have significantly exceeded cost of living increases," the resolution states.
It states that properties on the Massanutten Mountain are among some of Rockingham County's most successful economic development activities and contribute significantly to its tax base. It is in the interests of the Massanutten community and Rockingham County "that there be reliable and affordable water and sewer service on the Mountain," the resolution states.
A third-party appraisal determined an appraisal value of $25.8 million. County officials have said that debt service on $25.8 million, plus the county’s estimated costs to operate the system, are projected to total no more than what Massanutten property owners pay now in monthly bills.
Miller has said that Massanutten water and sewer users would bring the money, and the county would bring the statutory power to acquire the system and operate it. The county would also be able to exercise eminent domain, if necessary.
Only people in the area of the authority would pay the costs and expenses of the system, county officials said. The county has advanced a little more than $385,000 to the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority for engineers, appraisers, and lawyers, and anticipates spending up to $1 million.
Representatives from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation have said that the system is not for sale, and that they will use every resource at their disposal to protect their right to do business. Following Wednesday's meeting, that position didn't change.
"I think this resolution's just a bad idea," said Dana Hill, president of the Massanutten Public Service Corporation, in response to the approved resolution. "It's fueled by emotion, by misinformation ... a lot of unanswered questions."
Hill said that the facts of the situation don't support some of the claims and information shared by the county. He said in 2022, the Massanutten Public Service Corporation had 77 water quality complaints, representing 3% of the customer base, in which they've responded to and resolved quickly.
Massanutten Public Service Corporation officials have said that the water delivered to customers meets or exceeds quality standards set by state and federal authorities. Staff also is investing money to improve the system.
"We intend to continue to serve our customers tomorrow just like we did today, and we will next week and next year," Hill said. "This process will not impact the service we're delivering and the attention we give our customers."
Because the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is not a willing seller, Rockingham County can expect to file a condemnation petition in the circuit court, Miller has said.
If the court returns a purchase price close to the county's $25.8 million appraisal, property owners' bills shouldn't increase, Miller said. A higher purchase price determined by the court would then require a larger bond issuance on the county's end, leading to a greater debt service and higher monthly bills. It would then be up to Massanutten water and sewer users to decide if they want to pay higher monthly bills to the authority to purchase the system, or keep paying rates set by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.
If the county began the condemnation litigation process but pulls out at any time, Massanutten water and sewer users would be ordered to pay the Massanutten Public Service Corporation’s costs and expenses of litigation, officials have said.
In addition to the Massanutten Property Owners Association's endorsement, representatives with Great Eastern Resort Corporation — the owners and operators of Massanutten Resort — have said they support the county's resolution.
Bradford Dyjak, administrator for the Massanutten Property Owners Association, said he was pleased that the resolution was passed, and that the board heeded the calls of property owners to step in.
