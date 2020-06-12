Rockingham County Public Schools officials have asked a third party to investigate allegations of misconduct by an Elkton Middle School social studies teacher, Thomas Harrison.
Allegations of racist and discriminatory acts by former students between the years 2007 and 2018 surfaced on social media and in the form of a petition on change.org, which as of Friday afternoon had 3,500 signatures.
The petition was created by a user named "Students of RCPS" and includes a link with the stories of numerous former students. While the allegations vary, they share a common thread of Harrison singling out minority students and degrading them in various ways.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl became aware of the petition involving the Elkton Middle teacher late Tuesday evening of last week after it was forwarded to him by a former teacher.
"Any time this happens it triggers one of our policies — GBLA — about third party complaints," he said.
Scheikl has seen a number of posts on social media as more former students come forward. As a result, the division is working with a third party investigator with experience in these types of matters but does not have ties to the school community.
The third party investigator will speak with the individuals making accusations against the teacher and the teacher before issuing a report and a recommendation.
This is the protocol that has been used in past cases, although it is not a common occurrence.
In terms of being transparent with the public, Scheikl said the school division almost never publicly reveals the results of any action taken following an investigation.
And while the investigation is ongoing, the school division will not comment on the accusations, not wanting to imply officials want to see the results be one way or another.
The Daily News-Record reached out to Harrison via email this week to give him a chance to comment and received no response.
Elkton Middle School Principal Emily Holloway declined to comment on the investigation.
