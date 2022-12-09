Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors will decide if now is the time to strike in its effort to purchase the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain.
When the Board meets Wednesday, officials will consider authorizing County Administrator Stephen King to announce the County’s intent to purchase the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain, currently owned and operated by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.
King said if approved by the Board, he would send a written offer with the appraisal to the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.
A third-party appraisal determined that it would be feasible for Rockingham County to obtain the system, should supervisors so choose.
The resolution the Board will consider Wednesday is to make a bona fide offer based on the appraisal, King said. He estimated the offer at approximately $26 million.
There are about 2,500 connections on the mountain, he said. The county is interested in purchasing the system, “frankly, because of the excessive rates,” King said.
“We’ve had many contacts with residents up there with concerns with the rates over the past 20 years,” King said.
Having the water and sewer system owned by the county has some advantages, King said. Users would be able to communicate their concerns with people locally, and the county has the utilities, billing, services and employees to absorb the system.
Massanutten users also don’t have a choice to pick another provider, King said.
“These aren’t money making ventures for us,” he said.
If obtained, King said the county would go in with the intent of keeping the rates about the same as they are now, but he won’t be sure until the process is complete.
King said obtaining the authority would be a “slow process,” and wasn’t certain on a timetable for it to be completed.
“It’s not a quick take, it’s a slow take,” he said.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rockingham County Administration Building, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
