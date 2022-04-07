A Rockingham County man was killed Thursday morning while exchanging gunfire with sheriff’s deputies, according to the Virginia State Police.
Christopher A. Miller, 37, died in the exchange near Bridgewater after leading police on a chase in western Rockingham County, according to a press release from VSP.
According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office “Most Wanted” webpage, Miller was wanted on charges of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear, reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of brandishing a firearm.
Around 9 a.m., deputies tried to pull Miller over, but he fled. Deputies initially gave chase but then ended their pursuit, according to the state police.
They located the suspect’s vehicle a short time later in the 6660 block of Spring Creek Road. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the vehicle had crashed.
As deputies approved the vehicle, state police say, Miller exited his vehicle armed with a gun and fired several rounds at the deputies, who returned fire. Miller died at the scene. His body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Several of the deputies’ patrol vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle were hit by gunfire, but neither the deputies nor the bystander were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff’s deputies closed a portion of Spring Creek Road, from where it turns into Sangersville Road to Thomas Creek Road, to traffic while state police investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.