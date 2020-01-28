PENN LAIRD — At a School Board meeting Monday night, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl proposed staggered start times for area schools, but unlike an earlier proposal, he wants to try the program with just a few schools first.
In November, it was suggested by the school division's innovation committee that older students could benefit from starting the day an hour later, to allow for more sleep. If approved, the division would implement a pilot program where the change is in effect for Turner Ashby High School and its feeder schools.
It was recommended to the School Board that elementary school students start the day at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The start time for middle and high school students would be 9 a.m. and dismissal would be 3 p.m. This would not only stagger start times, but shorten the day.
That compares to the existing schedule for all schools of 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The basis for the changes comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics, whose research suggests that secondary students perform better when their day begins later.
A number of school districts use staggered start times, including Albemarle County. Seattle Public Schools implemented the approach a while back and found significant benefits to students, Scheikl said.
"The specific approaches vary greatly, but the main idea is to allow middle and high school students to start school later," he said.
As an additional benefit, some of the division's bus drivers would be able to do double-runs, although that wouldn't be the case for the longer routes.
One significant difference to Scheikl's recommended approach is that he is proposing shortening of the school day to provide teachers with schoolwide planning time.
"We are asking our educators to design engaging, authentic, cross-curricular learning environments, and that is difficult work, requiring teachers to collaborate with their colleagues," Scheikl said. "Available planning time, especially in collaboration with other teachers, has been a major obstacle to implementation of more creative learning environments."
School Board members have been hearing from parents, teachers and community members about these proposed changes to the school day and listening to concerns. Some of those concerns include the requirement of additional after-school care for elementary school students getting out earlier. Other concerns include questioning whether the extra "sleep" time for middle and high school students would actually be used for the intended purpose.
In an effort to address these concerns, Scheikl proposed piloting the staggered start times in just a few county schools next year to see what issues arose, what worked and what didn't.
The proposed pilot schools are those in the Turner Ashby district — Turner Ashby High School, Pence Middle School, John Wayland Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
Scheikl had asked board members, if they felt comfortable, to vote on the staggered start times at the next meeting, which will be held at Pence Middle School and would allow parents to weigh in during public comment prior to the vote.
However, School Board member Jackie Lohr asked that the vote not be held until the second meeting in February. This will give Turner Ashby area parents the chance to speak on staggered start times and the board a sufficient amount of time to consider their thoughts and concerns.
Two parents have already asked the board to reconsider the burden it will put on families if staggered start times are implemented, addressing the issue at Monday night's meeting.
