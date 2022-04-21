Rockingham County’s seven towns are eligible for grant funding of up to $50,000 to enhance tourism in their communities, through a program from the county’s department of economic development.
At its April meeting, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors authorized staff to move forward with the program. The grants will use transient occupancy tax revenue from lodging establishments in the county, according to Josh Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator for Rockingham County.
“Hopefully, this can help take various projects to the next level,” Gooden said.
Over the last couple of years, the department of economic development has been brainstorming ways to boost tourism in the towns, Gooden said. He said he thinks this project will be a “really good fit, because each of the towns have their own identity.”
“By supporting them, they’re supporting us,” Gooden said.
In 2019, Rockingham County increased the transient occupancy tax for hotels and bed-and-breakfasts from 2 cents to 5 cents. Three of the 5 cents collected must be spent on tourism activities, according to county officials, and there is approximately $1 million available.
Towns can apply beginning July 1, and new projects must begin within 12 months of when the project is approved. Projects that meet the criteria within the last 12 months will be eligible for reimbursement.
In the application, towns must give a summary of their proposed project, and describe how it will increase tourism and visitation to the town. Applicants must also explain the project budget, including any local, state or federal matching funds, and an estimated timeline for project completion.
Gooden said other localities in Virginia, like Page County, have similar programs to promote tourism in their neighborhoods. This is the first time Rockingham County has ventured into this program.
For example, a project like the Sipe Center in Bridgewater could have qualified for the funding if it was available previously, Gooden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.