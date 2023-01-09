MASSANUTTEN – After tabling the issue last month, Rockingham County officials on Monday updated Massanutten property owners on the county's proposed resolution to move forward with acquiring the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain.
"We've arrived at a critical junction," County Attorney Tom Miller said, during a special meeting of the Massanutten Property Owners Association. "So, it's time to review why we're here, and where we are, and then decide what to do next."
Miller said for years, Massanutten property owners, both residential and commercial, have implored the County to step in and give property owners relief for their water and sewer rates. A third-party appraisal determined an appraisal value of $25.8 million.
Debt service on $25.8 million, plus the County's estimation of costs to operate the system, are projected to total no more than, and maybe even less than, what Massanutten property owners pay now in monthly bills, Miller said.
To date, the County has advanced $385,000 to the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority for engineers, appraisers and lawyers, Miller said.
The board of the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority is set up as the members of the board of county supervisors, but as a separate, independent board.
Miller said Massanutten water and sewer users would bring the money, and the county would bring the statutory power to acquire the system and operate the system on Massanutten's behalf. Only people in the area of the authority will pay the costs and expenses of the system.
Rockingham County would bring the statutory power to exercise eminent domain, if necessary, Miller said.
Representatives for the Massanutten Public Service Corporation, the owners and operators of the system, have said that it is not for sale. During the Dec. 14 public hearing, Massanutten Public Service Corporation officials said they're owners and not sellers, and will use every available resource to defend their right to do business in Rockingham County.
They said legal challenges can take years, and can cause governments to spend time and money that would be better spent elsewhere. Representatives cited previous cases where the government’s value to acquire a system was less than what the actual value, from either a jury trial, arbitration, or settlement, was to obtain a private system.
The Massanutten Public Service Corporation is part of an organization that has been in the water utility business for four decades, and currently operates nearly 700 water and wastewater systems, employing more than 800 people in 18 states, according to representatives.
Miller said Monday the county must expect to be forced to go to condemnation. The next step, Miller said, would be to attempt to negotiate by making a "bona fide" offer and give Massanutten Public Service Corporation "reasonable time" to consider and respond to the offer.
If the resolution currently tabled is approved, it would authorize county staff to make the offer.
If the offer is rejected by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation, the Board can then authorize staff to file the condemnation petition in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Miller said.
"But before adopting the resolution, the board wanted to take a deep breath and consult with you all because this is all about you," Miller told the Massanutten Property Owners Association.
Miller noted there are risks if the County decided to move forward. If the purchase price is determined to be close to the county's appraisal, Massanutten property owners' bills should not increase. He said there is also "head room," and if a court were to determine a higher purchase price, bills still shouldn't exceed what they are currently.
There is a possibility that a court ruling could come back with a higher purchase price, Miller said, that would require on the county's end a larger bond issuance, resulting a greater debt service and higher monthly bills. Massanutten water and sewer users would then have to decide if they want to pay higher monthly bills to the authority to purchase the system, or continue to pay the rates set by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.
If the county were to commence the condemnation litigation process, but pull out at any time, Massanutten water and sewer users would be ordered to pay the Massanutten Public Service Corporation's costs and expenses of litigation, Miller said.
"So, if we go all the way through the litigation and you decide it's too expensive to buy, you could be faced with a 3 million dollar bill for attorney's fees, etcetera," Miller said.
No action was taken at Monday's meeting. County officials encouraged Massanutten water and sewer users to share their comments on the proposed resolution. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Wednesday, in which no action on the proposed resolution is anticipated.
"This is an incredibly complex process," Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.