Rockingham County officials Tuesday took pen to paper — or rather, highlighter to map — to identify some community assets and challenges in the county and their respective election districts.
Tuesday’s activity was put on by Bridgewater-based The Berkley Group, a planning and consulting firm assisting the county in rewriting its comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a state-mandated document that aims to guide localities to plan for the future.
Members of the county board of supervisors, planning commission, county administration and the public split into their respective election districts to identify areas like community facilities and natural and historic resources, the third and fourth chapters of the comprehensive plan.
{span}Catherine Redfearn{/span}, principal planner with The Berkley Group, said splitting officials up into small groups would be an effective way to come up with clearly identified list of topics to include in the plan’s final draft and to focus on strategies to address opportunities in their area of the county. Officials wrote and highlighted areas on large maps of their election district, noting existing facilities and natural and historic resources.
Near the end of the joint work session, officials came back to share the topics discussed in their small group — many of which overlapped with another group’s discussion.
The natural and historic resources topic inventories and discusses the existing conditions of the county’s resources and identifies issues and opportunities for protecting them, county documents said. Resources addressed included the county’s soils and farmlands, forests, mountains, waterways and floodplains, scenic resources and protected landscapes, and historically significant sites.
“The comprehensive plan is an opportunity to explore how the county can better protect these resources, use them to direct sustainable growth, and leverage them to positively influence quality of life and economic development,” reads an overview of the draft natural and historic resources chapter.
Major topographic features include the Blue Ridge and Allegheny mountains, the Massanutten Mountain, the Valley Floor and Mole Hill. Roughly 70% of the county’s soils are rated as having severe limitations for septic drain fields, the draft overview states.
According to the document, surface waters and groundwater are influenced by underlying karst topography. Contamination of water resources often originates from nonpoint source pollutants generated by agricultural or development activities, and protection of water resources through erosion and sediment controls, stormwater management, and best management practices help keep waterways and drinking water clean.
Most land cover in the county is forest cover, with oak-hickory being the dominant species, the draft overview states.
There are currently 44 historic sites in the county listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places.
“The county encourages large-scale solar utility systems to locate on existing impervious surface whenever possible,” reads the draft overview. “Where developed on green sites, the county’s ordinance addresses acreage caps, setbacks, vegetation minimums, restrictions on historic sites, and decommissioning plans.”
Officials also discussed the community facilities and infrastructure chapter, which includes services such as local government administration and offices, public water and sewer, schools, fire and rescue, parks and community centers, libraries, broadband, public safety, solid waste management, recycling, and stormwater management.
The next comprehensive plan work session is scheduled for April 4, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Rockingham County Administration Center in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.