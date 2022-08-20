Rockingham County officials will get a close look at the lay of the land for two proposed projects that are the subject of rezoning requests.
According to Kayla Yankey, county planner, some members of the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will conduct a site visit at two properties on Wednesday.
Officials will visit a property located between Pear Street and the existing Cobbler’s Valley subdivision, where J&D Group wants to rezone more than 6.5 acres to planned neighborhood.
The plan, named the Zephyr Hill Development, would adjoin Harrisonburg city limits and include no more than 60 town homes. The property lies the county’s urban growth area, according to county documents.
In its plan description, developers said the proposal’s density is 8.86 dwelling units per acre, which is comparable to a nearby planned town house development in the city and part of the Cobbler’s Valley master plan in the county. Developers anticipate property in the city will be rezoned and developed at a later date to form an extension of the medium-density residential development.
The proposed town home units will vary between two- and three-story buildings, with and without garages. Town home facades will be made of different building materials to create contrast when seen from the street, according to the plan description.
A new public street connection to Pear Street will provide primary vehicle access, according to the plan description, and will be an extension of the future Saddler Street in the adjacent Cobbler’s Valley development. A second access point will be from the extension of the future Shoeshine Avenue in Cobbler’s Valley. Each town home will have a driveway and on-street parking will also be available.
The Planning Commission is expected to hear the rezoning request in October, Yankey said.
Before the Zephyr Hill visit, officials will visit a property located at the northeast corner of the Cecil Wampler Road and U.S. 11 intersection, where Joshua Helmuth, of Bridgewater, wants rezone 8 acres to an industrial district.
If rezoned, Helmuth would limit the property’s use to 11 options: a warehouse, motor vehicle repair, contractor’s operation, light industry, small appliance or small engine repair shop, a lawn furniture shop, a metal-working facility, a research facility, a cabinet or upholstery shop, machinery and equipment center and the sale of manufactured homes.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission will hear Helmuth’s request at a meeting on Sept. 6.
