The first of many public comment opportunities to weigh in on Rockingham County’s future is open, and residents have wasted little time to share their opinions.
The county’s comprehensive plan survey, which opened Monday, has garnered over 800 responses, according to Rhonda Cooper, director of community development.
The survey comes as Rockingham County officials undergo a complete rewrite of the comprehensive plan. Localities are required to have a comprehensive plan in accordance with state law and need to update it every five years.
The public input survey is available on the county’s website, and paper copies can be picked up at the Rockingham County Administration Center. Cooper said the survey closes at the end of November.
Respondents are asked what they value most about Rockingham County, and what concerns them the most about the county’s future. It also asks what county officials should focus on as they plan for the future.
The survey then asks respondents if they disagree, agree or have no opinion with a number of statements about the county and what land uses they’d approve of.
The survey asks what new jobs and residential development are desirable in the county, and where they’d like to see it.
Then, it asks where people would like to see new commercial and industrial jobs.
Respondents then identify what transportation improvements they believe are needed, and what recreation facilities they want most.
Community members are asked how they’d rate the value of county services compared to the taxes they pay. Respondents then rank issues that county officials should prioritize in the future. Before the survey ends, respondents are asked a series of demographic questions.
The website also has an option for people to share comments on the comprehensive plan update process.
Next week begins a string of in-person public engagement sessions held at the county’s high schools. The workshops begin at 6 p.m. and will be at East Rockingham High School on Tuesday, Broadway High School on Thursday, Turner Ashby High School on Oct. 25 and Spotswood High School on Nov. 10.
Official Brainstorming
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors its Planning Commission held a joint work session Sept. 19 that kicked off the comprehensive plan process. At that meeting, representatives from the Berkley Group facilitated a discussion on the state of the county and what the future holds.
According to county documents, officials discussed how to balance the county’s agricultural heritage while also moving forward with the addition of non-agricultural jobs and opportunities.
“Therefore, as much future development as possible should continue to be located around the towns and the city in order to preserve agricultural heritage and economy,” notes from the Sept. 19 work session state.
Some ways to maintain Rockingham County’s rural character can be done through preserving viewsheds and agritourism, the document states. Officials also acknowledged the changing nature of the agriculture industry.
At the work session, officials also noted that future growth is likely to be dependent on where existing utilities are, and decision-makers should be mindful of environmental impacts when planning for growth.
Addressing infrastructure and working with the towns is critical for the future, the work session notes state. While Massanutten is not a town, it is still “town-like.” Officials should consider Massanutten and other large industries and how they strain infrastructure, the document states.
Officials also addressed Rockingham County’s growth in economic development and tourism, and ways the county can capitalize on Massanutten, Shenandoah National Park and the future Shenandoah Rail Trail in Broadway.
“Higher educational institutions are a huge asset for the County; the County should embrace partnerships with these institutions,” the document states. The county should also build on the success from Merck and Co. and James Madison University’s career pipeline.
There should be “more affordable housing to maintain a reliable workforce,” the document states, and the lack of child care and after-school care is a “huge” problem.
It also noted that when considering future plans, bicycle and horse-drawn buggies are alternative transportation methods that need to be accommodated.
