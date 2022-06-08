A proposed 4-acre solar farm behind Massanutten Resort’s water park received a unanimous recommendation of approval from the county’s Planning Commission at its meeting Tuesday.
Great Eastern Waterpark LLC is requesting to merge two master plans to include the solar facility. Massanutten Resort is owned by Great Eastern Resort Associates.
The parcel is located on Adventure Drive, southeast of the Bloomer Springs Road and Resort Drive intersection. It is zoned for planned commercial development.
According to county documents, the proposed solar array will provide energy to the resort’s water park. County staff recommended approval of the request.
Speaking on Great Eastern’s behalf, attorney Todd Rhea said the proposal was well-designed, is not visible from outside the water park due to existing native buffers, and is part of a new solar initiative at the facility. In March, Massanutten Resort announced plans to add three solar panel arrays throughout the complex.
“We’re confident that this is exactly the kind of sustainable energy project that the county is looking for,” Rhea said.
No one spoke in opposition.
“There could be no better place for a solar facility than where this one’s going to be located,” said Commissioner Keith Sheets. “Nobody can see it, except maybe the patrons. ... This is a perfect place.”
The public hearing for the solar array was originally scheduled for May 3, but was postponed because Great Eastern requested more time, according to county officials.
Penn Laird Town Houses
In other business, commissioners unanimously recommended approval for a rezoning request from Hayder Shahadha, who asked to rezone 2 acres of land to a residential district on the east side of Bear Crossing Court in Penn Laird.
According to county documents, a draft site of the plan shows four proposed town home-style apartments, each with four units.
“I think it’s pretty simple and explanatory,” Loomis said.
There was no public comment.
On the west side of Bear Crossing Court, commissioners tabled a request from Faris Al Anbari, who sought to rezone 2.33 acres to residential.
If rezoned, Anbari said, he would restrict the property’s use to 13 options, most of which include residential housing, such as a duplex or town home. Other uses include a medical center, offices, community center, spa, fitness center or day care. Sheets and Loomis said they wanted to see a proposal more narrow, similar to Shahadha’s application.
“It opens it up for hodgepodge planning,” Loomis said.
