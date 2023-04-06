The Rockingham County Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend approval of a rule that would allow electronic signage in the county’s agricultural-zoned districts under a special-use permit.
The motion to recommend approval, made by Commissioner Jordan Rohrer, was with the contingency that the county Board of Supervisors and staff look at more regulation to address electronic message boards, specifically in the areas of light pollution.
Rohrer, and commissioners Keith Sheets, Michael Harvey and Bill Loomis voted to recommend approval. Kevin Flint was opposed.
Zoning Administrator Kelly Getz said the proposal amends the county’s zoning table to allow electronic message boards in areas zoned for agriculture only with a special-use permit, which would ultimately be determined by the board of supervisors. At that time, the board of supervisors could also impose conditions on such a request.
Current rules do not allow electronic message boards in agricultural districts, Getz said. He acknowledged there are already electronic signs in those areas that technically are not in compliance with county zoning code.
The board of supervisors requested county staff study its current zoning ordinance regarding electronic signs and determine whether electronic signage could be permitted by special-use in certain zoning districts. During a Feb. 8 board meeting, Chairman Dewey Ritchie stated there had been a request for an electronic sign in an area zoned for general agricultural use, in a location where he found no reason it should not be allowed.
“This ordinance amendment would simply allow it by special-use,” Getz said.
Only one person spoke during the public hearing. Kim Sandum, with the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said she was against the proposal. Sandum raised concerns with the impact electronic signs would have on light pollution, and she noted the county hasn’t proposed rules on sign frequency, brightness or colors.
Signs can be distracting, Sandum said. She noted that as the county works through its comprehensive plan process, the topic of dark skies frequently comes up. Nowhere in the proposal are those issues addressed, Sandum noted.
Commissioners believed county staff could look into addressing those issues further, and that the board of supervisors could place conditions on requests as it sees fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.