Raising questions about its consistency with the county’s comprehensive plan, concerns with water and sewer and traffic issues on the interstate, the Rockingham County Planning Commission on Tuesday tabled a rezoning request for a proposed truck stop at the Mauzy interchange.
All commissioners were present and voted to table the proposal.
Gas City LLC requested to rezone 31.2 acres of land north of U.S. 11 and Mauzy Athlone Road to a business interchange district. The Leesburg-based business is also requesting a special-use permit concurrent with its rezoning request.
Business interchange zoning was established last year, and the district aims to provide services to those traveling on the interstate, according to county documents.
In its draft conceptual site plan, Gas City proposed a 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station, eight fuel pumps for trucks, a truck repair shop and a car wash.
On Tuesday, 10 people spoke in opposition of the rezoning. Mostly neighbors, opponents of the proposal brought up the fact there is no public water or sewer currently on the property.
According to its case report, Gas City proposes well water and a septic system for sewage. The proposed waterworks are to be regulated by the Office of Drinking Water, and the sewage disposal system is a proposed discharge system regulated by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Traffic concerns and congestion on Interstate 81 and U.S. 11 were also cited by those who were opposed.
”Putting any new development at this interchange would be a terrible mistake,” said Watt Bradshaw. “So maybe there’s good places for this [Business Interchange] zoning, but this is not a place because it is already over congested, because it is a major [interchange].”
Other speakers noted the agricultural integrity, and beauty, of the area in Mauzy. Jonathan Kiser said he was against the proposal because it would impact global warming, and add water, air and noise pollution; thus harming the Shenandoah Valley’s scenic and historic identity.
”It just disrupts the way of life, the rural way of life,” Kiser said.
Three speakers against cited Rockingham County’s comprehensive plan.
”Zoning from anything agricultural ... is just critical in this county,” said Barbara Melby.
Garcharan Lail, owner of Gas City, was present at the hearing Tuesday along with engineer Bill Moore of Balzer and Associates. One other person, Donald Sellers, spoke in favor of the rezoning.
Sellers told commissioners he was “for it,” but didn’t provide any more information.
”Given the remaining issues and questions still outstanding ... evaluating and fitting the [comprehensive plan], and to evaluate other issues, I would move that we table the request to allow staff and the Commission more time to evaluate the request and respond to the questions that have been raised this evening,” said Commissioner Kevin Flint.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission only makes recommendations for rezoning requests, said Chair Bill Loomis, and determine what the best use for the land is. Commissioners do not weigh in on requests for special-use permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.