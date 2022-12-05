The Rockingham County Planning Commission will yet again consider issuing a recommendation for a housing development proposed in the county’s Stone Spring development area, when the advisory board meets Tuesday.
Travis Lam requests to rezone about 4.43 acres along U.S. 33, just north of Stone Spring Road, to make way for a 53-unit town home development named Ridgeview Development.
The site is currently vacant and is zoned for agricultural use.
According to county documents, the Ridgeview Development rezoning plan includes the town home development with private streets, landscaping along U.S. 33, and the construction and expansion of a turn lane along U.S. 33. The existing Spotswood Trail shared-use path would be extended to this property, if rezoned.
Lam would establish a property owners association to maintain the development, according to county documents.
A Rockingham County Public Schools report projects that 53 town houses would add four students to Spotswood High School, three students to Montevideo High School and seven students to Cub Run Elementary School.
County staff wrote that commissioners should consider the project’s lack of street connectivity.
“Interconnectivity is significantly hindered by the applicant’s proffered private street system, which is the first development in this area and sets an undesirable precedent of providing streets that would not be taken into the VDOT system,” staff wrote in county documents. “Privately maintained streets are an unreliable means of serving the long-term, publicly accessed street network that will be needed to serve all the land south and west of this site.”
The site layout also doesn’t meet county fire prevention code requirements, according to county documents.
Ridgeview Development does feature common areas, according to county documents. It also adds a 200-foot taper and turn lane into the development and extends the existing Holtzman 7-11 Station right turn lane and taper to the site’s entrance, to create a continuous turn lane, as required by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Staff also asked commissioners to consider the rear-facing townhouses in some locations, and the proposal’s landscaping.
Also at the meeting, the Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request from Lindsey Severt, who seeks to rezone about 14.5 acres approximately three miles southeast of Elkton on Forest Homes Drive, to a general agricultural district.
According to county documents, county staff issued a zoning violation against the property in August, for two yurt campsites advertised as short-term rentals.
Because the campsites do not conform with the property’s current residential or recreational zoning, Severt is asking to rezone the land to agricultural, where campsites are permitted under a special-use permit, according to county documents.
If the rezoning request were approved, Severt would then apply for a special-use permit to continue operating the yurt campsites as short-term rentals, according to county documents.
Commissioners will also hear a request from Patricia Sellers to rezone seven acres on the south side of U.S. 11 at the Interstate 81 Mauzy interchange, adjoining the northbound interstate exit ramp.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., at the Rockingham County Administration Building, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
