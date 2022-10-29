Tuesday's Rockingham County Planning Commission meeting might not be a wash.
According to county documents, commissioners will consider a request by Eco Suds LLC to rezone just less than 2 acres on the southwest corner of Stone Spring and Port Republic roads for business.
The Georgetown, Texas-based company submitted a site plan for a car wash, but the plan's approval is contingent upon the rezoning being approved by the Board of Supervisors, county planner Dylan Nicely said.
If approved, all business uses are allowed, not just a car wash, Nicely said, because Eco Suds did not proffer it to the county.
Eco Suds would be responsible for a 20-foot-wide tree preservation buffer if the property is rezoned.
The Virginia Department of Transportation recommends that the site coordinate with an adjoining property to extend Naomi's Way, a private road, to Port Republic Road, county documents say. The distance of the intersection would be farther south from Stone Spring Road, which would accommodate a right-turn lane or taper.
VDOT officials said in county documents that if connected with Port Republic Road, Naomi's Way could be accepted as a state-maintained street.
"With the wide range of permitted [general business] uses, little to no predictability is provided to the County or surrounding landowners as to how this important gateway corner may develop," county planning staff wrote in the case report. "Development that is inconsistent with the [neighborhood center transect zone] will set the tone for the other corners of this important gateway."
In September, the Board of Supervisors approved rules that required all materials submitted with a rezoning application to become legally binding elements of a rezoning. Director of Community Development Rhonda Cooper said that in this case, the site plan "is a separate, standalone application" from the rezoning request.
"If the rezoning is approved, then we could, assuming the site plan is complete, approve a site plan, or deny it," she said.
The property would use county water and sewer.
On Wednesday, county staff, Supervisors Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, Bill Kyger, Rick Chandler and Dewey Ritchie and Commissioner Kevin Flint visited the site.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
