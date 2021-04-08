Tuesday’s Rockingham County Planning Commission meeting called for discussion on a proposed rezoning case, but during the more than hourlong public hearing, county residents had more to say on the matter.
Baum Investments LLC, based in the Shenandoah Valley with offices in Harrisonburg, is seeking to rezone approximately 5.69 acres on the northeast corner of Port Republic and Boyers roads for a mixed-use and community residential area called Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood.
The parcel is zoned A-2, or general agricultural. The requested rezoning will change roughly 3.66 acres to planned multifamily with conditions and roughly 2.03 acres to general business with conditions.
Despite comments saying the development did not align with the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan, planning commissioners voted to recommend approval of the request in a 3-1 vote.
Commissioner Bill Loomis voted in opposition and Kevin Flint abstained.
The rezoning request will be brought before the Board of Supervisors for final consideration.
Most of those who spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing were residents of the Barrington subdivision, which is close to the parcel.
The undeveloped property is also located next to the Church of the Nazarene and Hose Company No. 4. It is also near Sentara RMH Medical Center, which owns an undeveloped parcel bordering the property.
Several concerns were raised over the proposed rezoning and development, including traffic impact, use of dedicated mixed-use and commercial space and if the development aligns with the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan.
Prior to the meeting, more than 500 signatures were gathered on an online petition against the rezoning.
“There is no reason why land can’t be left alone,” said Gina Hertzenberg, a Barrington resident. “It’s time to pause this and keep safety in mind. This is not consistent with a residential neighborhood.”
According to the rezoning case report, the applicant proposes a single-story commercial building, an enclosed three-story mini-storage building, two apartment buildings with up to 78 units and various common areas throughout the neighborhood as part of the development.
The mini-storage building as proposed will be only accessed internally, fully enclosed and air-conditioned. Stephen Overcash, working with Baum Investments, said Tuesday that roughly 600 units will be available at the mini-storage facility and one employee will be on-site during business hours.
“It’s an extension of people’s lifestyle,” he said.
Planning Commissioner Keith Sheets asked what the target audience for the mini-storage facility would be, with Overcash saying it would target millennials needing more space for storage as they live in smaller housing and baby boomers who are downsizing.
The facility is projected to bring in roughly 10 to 12 car trips per day and one truck per month.
As part of its proposed conditions for the development, a roof-mounted small solar energy facility will be installed atop the storage facility. Other conditions, which are binding conditions submitted by the applicant, include having a minimum of 20% devoted common areas and architectural renderings for all buildings.
The 8,000-square-foot commercial building could be used for office or retail space.
A 10-foot shared-use path is also included in the proposal, which will be along Boyers Road and connect to sidewalks on Port Republic Road. If any adjacent land were to be developed, continuing the shared-use path will be an incremental process, said Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county.
“This is a pedestrian-friendly community development consistent with the county’s vision,” said George Daugharty, the applicant.
During the public comment period, many of the comments received were directed toward the proposed mini-storage facility.
Michael Weiler said having the storage facility connect to the Barrington subdivision is “not a plus.”
Nadine Sengul said the area is not suitable for a mini-storage facility.
“We need to be looking forward, not backward,” she said.
Jeff Robb was one of two Barrington residents to speak in favor of the rezoning. Robb said he works in commercial real estate and represents Daugharty in the case, but found the addition of the storage facility to not be an issue.
“You have a use here that is 10 trips a day,” he said.
Craig Short, a Barrington resident who spoke in person, presented a PowerPoint presentation to planning commissioners describing how the development does not align with the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan.
Short said the development will “negatively affect the Rockingham County residents in close proximity and beyond,” adding that real estate values will decline.
In the case report, no concerns were raised by environmental services, public works, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Transportation or the county’s fire and rescue.
Rockingham County Public Schools officials also did not raise concerns over the rezoning request, stating in the case report the apartment development will have “very minimal impact on the school division.”
Many speakers said VDOT used traffic counts from 2018 and 2015 to determine how many vehicles travel throughout the area, and that data was no longer accurate.
