The rezoning request for the proposed Boyers Crossing development will go before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors with no recommendation from the Planning Commission after the advisory panel couldn’t come to agreement during its Tuesday meeting.
The proposed development was initially recommended for approval by Planning Commission in a 3-1 vote during the April 6 meeting, but due to difficulties with submitting public comments virtually, a second public hearing and vote was held Tuesday.
Planning commissioners voted to rescind their April 6 vote before opening the request back to a public hearing, where 14 county residents spoke in opposition.
The proposal came from Baum Investments LLC, which is seeking to rezone approximately 5.69 acres for Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood.
The Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood is proposed to include a single-story commercial building, an enclosed three-story mini-storage facility, two apartment buildings with up to 78 units and various common areas throughout the neighborhood.
The mini-storage building, as proposed, will be only accessed internally and be fully enclosed and air-conditioned. Stephen Overcash, working with Baum Investments, said on April 6 that roughly 600 units will be available at the mini-storage facility and one employee will be on-site during business hours.
As part of its proposed conditions for the development, a small solar energy facility will be installed atop the storage facility. Other proffers, which are binding conditions submitted by the applicant, include having a minimum of 20% devoted common areas and architectural renderings for all buildings.
The 8,000-square-foot commercial building could be used for office or retail space.
A 10-foot shared-use path is also included in the proposal, which will be along Boyers Road and connect to sidewalks on Port Republic Road. If any adjacent land were to be developed, continuing the shared-use path will be an incremental process, Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said on April 6.
During the first public hearing, eight people spoke in person or called into the meeting to make comments. On Tuesday, 14 people spoke in person or called in.
There was also an online petition with more than 500 signatures opposed to the rezoning and nearly 20 emails sent to county staff from residents opposed to the development, which were included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
Concerns shared Tuesday and on April 6 included traffic impact, use of dedicated mixed-use and commercial space, and if the development aligned with the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan.
Christopher Clinard said he opposed the development because it is inconsistent with the Urban Development Area plan.
Steven Black, who is also opposed to the development, said it was not a part of the county’s original transition plan.
“It’s not something I want to see as I leave my neighborhood every day,” he said.
Steve Hertzenburg, a Barrington subdivision resident, said the proposed development would violate the UDA plan and if the Planning Commission were to recommend approval, it would be in clear violation.
“[The UDA] was sold as the blueprint for growth moving forward,” he said.
Following several comments on how the UDA plan was to serve as the county’s blueprint for future development in the area, County Attorney Thomas Miller spoke to commissioners to address concerns.
“I understand your frustrations. The problem is this: Though we use words because they are in the code, unfortunately that’s not the way UDA and the comprehensive plan are used,” he said. “It’s better to use conceptional guidelines because that’s how they are understood by the Supreme Court, for instance.”
Miller said what is in the UDA plan is “not meant to be specific and explicit” as it would be in a rezoning ordinance.
“I’m saying, in practice, there are deviations from time to time as specific rezonings come up,” he said. “It’s not a great situation with the language.”
Erica Short said that if the plan isn’t going to be followed, then there is no point in having one.
Other comments received were directed toward the proposed mini-storage facility.
In the case report, no concerns were raised by environmental services, public works, Virginia Department of Health or the fire and rescue department.
Rockingham County Public Schools officials also did not raise concerns over the rezoning request, stating in the case report the apartment development will have “very minimal impact on the school division.”
Many speakers said the Virginia Department of Transportation used traffic counts from 2018 and 2015 to determine how many vehicles travel throughout the area, and that data is no longer accurate. VDOT did not include any concerns in the case report.
“The safety issues are very, very real,” Gina Hertzenburg said.
Following the public hearing, Commissioner Bill Loomis said he remained opposed to the development and made a motion to deny the request. However, the motion failed in a 2-2 vote, with Loomis and Michael Harvey voting to recommend denial, Rodney Burkholder and Keith Sheets opposed and Kevin Flint abstaining.
Miller told commissioners that the other two options were to either recommend approval of the request or send the request to the Board of Supervisors with no recommendation.
Planning commissioners voted to send the request with no recommendation in a 4-0 vote, with Flint abstaining.
