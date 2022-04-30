Those who completed an application for a large-scale, ground-mount solar facility before Rockingham County adopted its solar ordinance would not be subject to the new rules under a proposed ordinance amendment the Planning Commission will consider at its meeting Tuesday.
Rockingham County codified its solar ordinance at a Board of Supervisors meeting Nov. 17. Applicants would still be subject to the ordinance in effect prior to Nov. 17, according to Rhonda Cooper, the county's director of community development.
County zoning administrator Kelly Getz said, if approved, the ordinance revision would only effect three applications — the SolAmerica project near East Rockingham High School, the Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC request south of New Market and a request from Knight Solar in the eastern part of the county.
The proposed amendment would not limit special-use permit terms and conditions that may be imposed by the Board of Supervisors.
Rockingham County's solar ordinance includes a cap of 1,800 acres for large solar energy facilities that require special-use permits, and a 50-acre cap for large solar facilities for certain districts, with an exception that a quarter of the 1,800 total acreage can have up to 150 acres of solar facilities per site.
Rules require applicants to hold a public meeting no more than six months before submitting proposed plans to the county. Additionally, transformers must be set back 150 feet from property lines, and no less than 250 feet from an existing home.
In other business, commissioners will consider a rezoning request from Alan Strawderman who seeks to rezone half an acre of property at 5439 Spotswood Trail to a business district.
The site is currently vacant and zoned for agriculture, according to county documents.
When reached Friday, Strawderman said his plans for the property would be to run a community market, similar to Gayle's, that has been on the property for nearly 60 years.
Strawderman did not submit any proffer statements, or conditions, with his request, so all business uses are available if the rezoning is approved.
County staff recommended approval of the proposal, citing the lot's history of commercial use and its surrounding business properties.
Also, Jeffrey and Shelia Dean of Timberville are requesting a rezoning of their property at 17150 Timberview Drive to an agricultural district.
According to county documents, the Deans' purchased the property with the intention of living in the residence and keeping cattle. Under the property's current zoning, the Deans are limited to one animal unit per acre, and are not allowed to have more than four animal units.
The property is just over 15 acres. If rezoned, the lot would fit the definition of farm and the animal regulations would not apply.
Commissioners were previously scheduled to hear a rezoning request from Great Eastern Waterpark LLC, which sought to merge two master plans to allow a 4-acre solar facility behind Massanutten's water park. That has since been postponed to the Planning Commission's June 7 meeting, due to the applicant needing more time, according to Rachel Salatin, deputy director of community development.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
