Rockingham County’s proposed ground-mounted solar facility policy and ordinance may be brought off the table as the Planning Commission meets today to discuss the item.
During a joint Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meeting on July 14, commissioners unanimously voted to table the proposed solar ordinance and policy following a public hearing where numerous comments were received. Commissioner Keith Sheets was absent.
At the time, Planning Commission Chair Kevin Flint said it was possible the proposal could come off the table during its meeting in August. According to today’s meeting agenda, the solar proposals are listed under unfinished business and are identified as “tabled items for possible consideration.”
Planning commissioners have until Oct. 22 to take action on the proposed solar ordinance and policy, which have been amended since the July 14 meeting, according to revisions attached to the agenda’s minutes.
New changes include setting the aggregate cap for the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning to no more than 2,000 acres.
Previously, the proposed ordinance and policy recommended the aggregate cap be between 1,400 and 1,900 acres.
If a special-use permit or rezoning for a ground-mounted large solar energy facility is approved by the Board of Supervisors, it would count against the aggregate cap.
The revised proposal does not include a per-site acreage cap, which is considered land under solar energy facility infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters.
There were also additions made to a ground-mounted solar facility’s infrastructure removal to include all above-ground and underground infrastructure be removed and recycled or reused as part of the ordinance.
Planning Commission could also take action on the proposed Peak Mountain development in McGaheysville, which was tabled on July 6 after hearing residents’ concerns about the project and wanting more information about the subdivision.
The proposed development would place 155 single-family homes on nearly 42 acres of land zoned for agriculture off Power Dam Road. Property owner Karin Flagle, with Harman Realty, is requesting the site be rezoned to a residential district. The subdivision is compatible with comprehensive plan goals, according to county documents.
Developers are reviewing concerns to see how they can be addressed following a neighborhood meeting on July 21, where more than 100 people discussed their opposition to the project.
The Planning Commission has 100 days from when it tabled the developers’ rezoning request — Oct. 14 — to act on it before it automatically goes to the Board of Supervisors without a recommendation.
Commissioners could also take action on an ordinance amendment that would add a new zoning district at interchanges to offer certain services to those using Interstate 81, according to county documents. The ordinance was tabled in July because commissioners wanted more time for staff and stakeholders to meet and discuss the potential zoning district.
On the regular agenda, commissioners will consider two rezoning cases, two ordinance amendments and an amendment to the Capital Improvements Program for the purpose of adding two transportation projects to the county’s fiscal year 2022-27 CIP plan.
The first rezoning case comes from Dennis Wenger, who is seeking to amend proffered conditions to the Cobbler’s Valley subdivision to remove the phasing limitations on town home construction.
The property is located on the west side of Pear Street near Erickson Avenue.
According to the rezoning case report, Wenger is seeking to add a condition that no more than 80 building permits will be issued for town home construction during any 12-month period commencing on the date the first building permit is issued. Existing proffers state the phasing will be limited to no more than 40 structures a year.
County staff is recommending approval of the rezoning request, as well as the request from Nolan Cline, who is seeking to rezone 0.5 acres on the northeast side of Pleasant Valley Road.
The property is zoned medium density residential with conditions. Cline is requesting the zoning be changed to general agricultural with conditions to allow for an adjoining land transfer to his property, according to the case report.
For budgetary items, commissioners will consider amending the FY 22-27 CIP to include making improvements on Rawley Springs Road and Captain Yancey Road. Both projects are seeking grant funding.
The Planning Commission meets today at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will not be livestreamed.
