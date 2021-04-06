When the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved the Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan more than a year ago, it did so with the intent of bringing new development to four areas of the county while preserving rural and agricultural landscape.
The focus areas included Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing and Crossing.
The plan provided a concept of what the area can become in the next 20 years and, today, county planning commissioners will consider a development proposal that coincides with the UDA plan.
Baum Investments LLC, a private investment firm based in Missouri, is seeking to rezone 5.69 acres on the northeast corner of Port Republic Road at Boyers Road for a mixed use and community residential area called Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood.
The parcel is zoned A-2, or general agricultural. The rezoning will change roughly 3.66 acres to planned multifamily with conditions and roughly 2.03 acres to general business with conditions.
As of Monday, the proposed location remains undeveloped and borders another undeveloped parcel owned by Sentara RMH Medical Center and several A-2 parcels.
According to the rezoning case report, the applicant is proposing a single-story commercial building, an enclosed three-story mini-storage building, two apartment buildings with up to 78 units and various common areas throughout the neighborhood.
One apartment building will hold 28 units, while the other has 50 units, according to the case report.
Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak said the apartment units will consist of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. According to the case report, there will be 120 parking spots available for tenants.
For the commercial building, Dyjak said its use could be for office or retail space.
The applicant proposed several conditions for the development, including installing a roof-mounted small solar energy facility atop the mini-storage facility, having a minimum of 20% devoted common areas and having architectural renderings for all buildings.
Concerns were not raised by environmental services, public works, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Transportation and the county’s fire and rescue.
Rockingham County Public School officials also did not raise concerns over the rezoning request, stating in the case report the apartment development will have “very minimal impact on the school division.”
County staff is recommending approval of the rezoning request.
Planning Commissioners will consider recommending action on the request following a public hearing. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched online or in person.
