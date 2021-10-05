A request to expand a luxury student housing complex known as the Altitude apartments will go before the Rockingham County Planning Commission.
A public hearing on the request will take place at 6:30 p.m. today during the commissioners’ monthly meeting.
Owner and developer Steven Walker is seeking to add additional one- and two-bedroom apartments to the complex.
Welcoming its first tenants in 2019, the Altitude is a 140-unit, 425-bed apartment complex located off Stone Port Drive. It was designed to be a nearly 250,000-square-foot complex featuring a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse, stainless-steel appliances and smart-tech breakout rooms.
The complex was originally approved for a 6.1-acre rezoning in 2016 under the reins of Dain Hammond, a local insurance company owner and developer. A year later, Walker’s Altitude JMU LLC acquired the property for $1.76 million.
Walker is now seeking to rezone 2.7 acres of general agriculture to planned multifamily to build an additional 102-unit, five-story complex fronting Apple Valley Road.
According to the rezoning case report, the new facility is proposed to be a “planned upscale, residential apartment community” featuring 73 one-bedroom apartments and 29 two-bedroom apartments. All units will be rented at market rates, according to the plan description.
The plan description also states the new complex will be built with the intent to “address current demand ranging from the undergraduate and graduate student to the young professional markets.”
The apartment complex will include key-fob access entrances, a rooftop deck and dedicated study areas.
Construction will be done in two phases, starting with building a parking lot to relieve immediate parking needs at the existing building. The preliminary parking count for the overall development is proposed to be roughly 554 spaces. The second phase will be the construction of the apartment building.
Site plan renderings were prepared by Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio and show the Apple Valley Road entrance for the original apartment complex relocated to align with Stone Port Drive. The shared-use path along Apple Valley Road will continue along the new facility’s frontage.
Walker purchased the property for the second phase of the Altitude apartments on June 22.
County staff recommends approval of the request as it will “function as one unified development,” according to the case report.
Planning commissioners will also consider a rezoning request from Atlantic Breeze LLC, which is seeking to expand structures at Mulligan’s Golf Center to meet the demand for the growing business.
In a general agricultural zoning district, businesses are non-conforming and cannot be altered. Mulligan’s Golf Center is currently unable to expand, unless the 12.67 acres of the property is rezoned to general business.
Nancy White, owner of Mulligan’s Golf Center, submitted a proffered condition that “all traffic-generating uses will be limited to a gross square footage that, when combined with the existing trips generated by other users of the site, will not generate more than 131 vehicle trips in either the a.m. or p.m. peak hours, as calculated using the latest edition of the Institute of Transportation Engineers’ Trip Generation Manual.”
A third rezoning case will also be heard today from Kenneth Wood with Eastside Self Storage LLC, who is seeking to expand an area used for recreational vehicle storage on property off Model Road in Elkton.
Planning staff are recommending approval of the request.
