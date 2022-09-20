Rockingham County’s Electoral Board met Monday morning to test the logic and accuracy of its voting equipment — a standard procedure — as election season begins to heat up.
In this year’s election, county voters will help determine the race for the 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Democrat Jennifer Lewis will challenge incumbent Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.
And the county’s towns, except Broadway, have elections for town council seats. Bridgewater, Dayton, Elkton, Mount Crawford and Timberville voters will also select a mayor.
Early in-person voting begins Friday, and Election Day is Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 17.
As of Monday, there were 56,019 registered voters in Rockingham County, according to Voter Registrar Lisa Gooden. That number is down by about 2,000, she said, and residents should check their voter notification letters that were mailed in the summer.
This Fall’s Election
On Monday, the electoral board voted unanimously to allow the county’s Department of Elections to create a master log of provisional voters, to expedite the canvassing process.
Gooden said the move gives staff the ability to confirm a provisional voter’s name and address to the correct voting precinct. Staff would not look at the ballot, she said.
“The city has done this practice for some time,” she said.
Some voters should also check their voting location, as county officials previously consolidated the number of voting precincts from 31 to 29.
Hinton-area voters in the Ottobine precinct, who reside near Clover Hill Road and West Dry Run River Road to Slab Road, were moved to the Silver Lake precinct in District 2.
Voters in the former Tenth Legion precinct are grouped with voters in the Lacey Spring precinct, and will cast ballots at Lacey Spring Elementary School.
County voters in 107-Plains and 108-Little North Mountain were merged to a new precinct called 106-Lone Pine, and voting will commence at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway.
Voting at the Port Republic precinct will take place at Cross Keys Ruritan Hall and includes voters from Cross Keys and Port Republic.
Voters in the Melrose precinct will vote at the Mount Tabor Family Life Center, located at the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.
A new voting precinct named Deep Run includes the area east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line, and voters here will cast ballots at South River Elementary School.
And voters in the county’s Stony Run precinct will cast ballots at Spotswood High School, instead of the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company building.
Elections
Gooden also informed the three-member board that Aaron Napotnik submitted a letter of intent to be a write-in candidate for the Elkton Town Council general election.
Write-in candidates are not required to inform the registrar’s office of their intention to run.
The general election for the Elkton Town Council features a full list of candidates, including incumbents Phillip “Rick” Workman, Randell Snow, Jay Dean and David Smith. Virginia Fulginiti, Margaretta Isom, Claud Dean and Michael Eppard will also appear on the ballot for the general election.
Elkton voters will also choose between Rachel Michael and Nick Campbell in a special election, on the same ballot, for a term ending in December 2024.
Wayne Printz and Josh Gooden will square off for the town’s mayoral race.
Timberville’s Town Council will also feature a write-in candidate, although it’s not quite clear yet who that person may be. Three seats are available on the town council, and only Sharon Jones and Sarah Berry have filed to be on the ballot.
Timberville Mayor Don Delaughter is running unopposed for reelection.
Mount Crawford will have a contested election for its Town Council, where three seats are up for grabs. Toni Ray, Bobby Taylor, Tasha Hoover and Alfred Cook will appear on Mount Crawford’s ballot.
Neal Dillard is running unopposed for mayor of Mount Crawford.
In Bridgewater, Jim Tongue, Fontaine Canada and Stephanie Curtis are seeking three seats on the dais, and Ted Flory is seeking another term as mayor.
In Dayton, Susan Mathias and Melody Pannell are seeking two seats on the Town Council, and incumbent Cary Jackson is running for Mayor.
Jim Justis, Joshua Bailey and David Raynes are running for three seats on the Grottoes Town Council.
