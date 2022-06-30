The 2,176 registered voters in Rockingham County’s Stony Run precinct may have a new place to cast their ballots, pending approval from the Board of Supervisors.
According to county documents, elections staff proposes to change the polling place to Spotswood High School’s auxiliary gym from its current location at the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department building.
County Voter Registrar Lisa Gooden said officials were notified that the current building would no longer be available for voting as of July 1.
“Spotswood was willing to accommodate,” she said.
The Stony Run precinct, which includes most of Massanutten, is in county election District 5. The precinct boundary lines will not change, Gooden said.
If approved, every voter within the Stony Run precinct will be sent a notification letter informing them of the change, Gooden said. The board will consider the change on July 13.
In addition to Stony Run, there are five other precincts in District 5. In March, the Board of Supervisors approved a plan adding a sixth precinct in the district, called Deep Run.
The precinct covers the area east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line, which was formerly in election District 3. It was moved to District 5 to avoid having a split precinct due to the new House of Delegates lines, and to balance the population after the 2020 census.
The approximately 1,000 voters in Deep Run will vote at South River Elementary School in Grottoes.
A public hearing for the proposed Stony Run precinct change is scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m. during the Board of Supervisors meeting. The Board of Supervisors meets at the County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.