On Dec. 14 Rockingham County School Board granted approval for the Rockingham County Public Schools future focused team to collaborate with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to create a school calendar that would hopefully serve the needs of both school divisions and be as similar as possible since the two school divisions share Massanutten Technical Center and the Governor’s School.
The future focused team met on several occasions to explore potential calendar options, and it also met on three occasions with representatives from Harrisonburg City Public Schools to work out as many differences as possible.
The draft school calendar for RCPS was presented at Monday’s School Board meeting as an information item by Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and administration. The calendar will be approved by the School Board at a subsequent meeting.
This school calendar consists of 183 instructional days and 15 days dedicated for teacher workdays, parent conferences and professional development.
This calendar does not exactly match the calendar proposed by Harrisonburg City Public Schools, but differences were decreased through the collaborative effort.
Some highlights include a start date of Aug. 23, a Monday. This is a deviation from the division’s usual Tuesday start date. This is also a week after HCPS has proposed its start date.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is once again listed as a holiday, which is something that began this calendar year, Alderfer said.
The biggest change is the shift of spring break to the middle of March, which matches both HCPS’ proposed calendar and James Madison University’s planned spring break. Normally, RCPS has spring break near the Easter holiday. The proposed calendar does include having the Friday before and the Monday after Easter off, however.
The calendar lists June 10 as the last day of school. It also includes three days for inclement weather.
