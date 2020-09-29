With $150,000 remaining from Rockingham County’s CARES Act funds, the county’s small business grant program received 32 applications during its third round of the program, bringing the total number of applications accumulated since early August to 126.
Since initiating the program, nearly 70 small businesses located in Rockingham County and the seven incorporated towns have been awarded between $5,000-$10,000.
“Small businesses are an important part of our county,” said Joshua Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator. “We are fortunate to be able to assist the businesses within our community that make Rockingham County a destination and great place to call home thanks to the products and services that they provide.”
The program, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors in June, is funded by $500,000 the county received from the CARES Act and is used to provide funds to support rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, payroll and similar expenses for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During each round, the Economic Development Authority approved new criteria measures to broaden the eligibility for small businesses, such as changing the minimum number of full-time employees from three to one and increasing the gross annual receipts from less than $2 million to $5 million.
To qualify, a business had to be in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, restaurant, day care center or travel-related sectors and have between one and 50 full-time, on-site employees.
Applicants also had to experience a revenue loss of 25% or more due to COVID-19 when compared to average revenue from the past two years.
For round three, the EDA agreed to allow agricultural businesses to be eligible.
Gooden said there were a handful of agricultural businesses from round two that were included in the third round for review, as well as a few that newly applied.
“I hope [the EDA is] able to award all the funds this round,” he said.
During the first round, the EDA approved 33 out of the 52 small businesses that applied for funding, stating those not approved were either based in Harrisonburg or didn’t meet the existing criteria.
When the second round closed, 35 small businesses were approved for a $5,000 grant. Director of Finance Trish Davidson said in August that seven businesses were denied due to being located within the city or not showing enough revenue loss in response to the pandemic.
With 32 applications to be considered by the grant review team and $150,000 left in funding, the EDA will meet Thursday to approve the recommended small businesses for the third round.
