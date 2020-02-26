After the Rockingham County School Board approved a plan to redistrict a few schools to alleviate crowding in the Spotswood district, it still remained to be seen exactly how many students would be affected by the changes.
Due to grandfathering rules, certain stipulations were put in place to keep some students at Montevideo Middle School instead of being sent to Elkton Middle School, or to East Rockingham High School as opposed to Spotswood High School.
Parents were given a choice whether to take advantage of the grandfathering loopholes or to send their student to a new school, post-redistricting anyway. Those choices resulted in 135 students being affected by redistricting.
The grandfathering rules stated that all current Spotswood High School students will be allowed to finish out their high school career where they are. They also stated that students at Montevideo Middle School with siblings at Spotswood High School would be allowed to also attend Spotswood High School. The only stipulation to that rule is that after three years, the county will stop providing transportation for students to Spotswood High School.
Therefore, for example, if a current sixth-grader at Montevideo Middle School has a sibling who is a ninth-grader at Spotswood High School, and the family elected for that student to attend Spotswood as well, the family would be responsible for transportation to and from school beginning their sophomore year, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
The only group of students to whom grandfathering does not apply are current fifth-graders at South River Elementary School. These 54 students will attend Elkton Middle School next year, as opposed to Montevideo Middle, which is where they would have gone before redistricting.
There are currently 101 sixth- and seventh-graders at Montevideo Middle School who could elect to stay at Montevideo because of grandfathering rules. However, 27 have elected to go to Elkton Middle School anyway.
While parents were not asked the reasons for why they chose to send their child to Elkton anyway, Scheikl said one reason could be sports. If a child wants to play junior varsity sports in middle school, they might want to do it with the high school they will then attend anyway.
As for eighth-graders, 48 have chosen to go to East Rockingham High School as opposed to Spotswood High School. In addition there are six Spotswood High School students who have chosen to attend East Rockingham High School next year.
Scheikl said he was not surprised by the numbers, because it would make sense for current Montevideo students who will ultimately attend East Rockingham High School to choose to attend Elkton Middle School next year to begin going up with their future classmates earlier.
Now that the numbers are in place, central office staff will work with building principals to see where faculty shifts need to take place. While it might seem obvious that Elkton Middle School would need more teachers given the influx of more than 50 South River students next year, students are also leaving Elkton Middle School.
Therefore in the next few weeks those numbers will be looked at, along with the usual retirements and turnover to see where the need is and which positions need to be hired for. This is also an important for budget development, which is currently kicking into high gear, Scheikl said.
