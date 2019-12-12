As District 1 Supervisor Pablo Cuevas took his seat on the board for the last time Wednesday, he was joined by a room full of co-workers, legislators, family and friends to recognize his 30 years of service to Rockingham County.
“This will be a little more difficult,” said Supervisor Mike Breeden before County Administrator Stephen King read a resolution honoring Cuevas for his service and accepting his resignation effective Dec. 31 due to health and family reasons.
Cuevas, a Shenandoah College and Madison College graduate, was first elected in 1990, representing the towns of Broadway and Timberville and Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
During his time on the board, he served on various committees, including finance, public works, city and county liaison, school board liaison, towns and county liaison, chamber of commerce and the community criminal justice board. Cuevas also serves as the second vice president of the Virginia Association of Counties board of directors.
“We love you Pablo, God bless you,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
As county staff gave their reports, most of the time was spent recalling memories of Cuevas over the years.
For Virginia Department of Transportation Residency Administrator Don Komara, it was taking a bus with Cuevas and former Gov. George Allen to look at damage caused by a hurricane.
For Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation for the county, it was 18 holes on a golf course.
Delegate-elect Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, filled the final seats inside the Board of Supervisors room to honor Cuevas on his last day.
One member of the audience who grabbed Cuevas’ attention was his daughter, Erika, who blew her father a kiss before leaving.
To fill Cuevas’ seat by Jan. 1, Supervisors have scheduled two meetings for Dec. 16 and 18 to look at candidates.
In another form of recognition, Supervisors passed a resolution unanimously to recognize July 27 as Korean War Veterans Armistice Day to mark the anniversary of the negotiated armistice that ended the Korean War and to honor those who served in the war.
Supervisors voted in favor of an ordinance to move the Fulks Run voting precinct from the Chimney Rock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9660 back to Fulks Run Elementary School.
The precinct’s polling place was moved from the elementary school in April due to renovations, according to Cuevas.
Several committee members were reappointed to their respected committees, including Greg “Yogi” Gillette and Sally Newkirk to the Bicycle Advisory Committee, Kurt Holsopple to Community Policy and Management Team, Tim Hulings and Doug Driver to Economic Development Authority, Doug Kisamore to Recreation Commission and Mike Breeden to Rockingham Recreation Foundation.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda included a public hearing for a senior living facility, which was backed unanimously by Planning Commission.
Andy Piplico, a contract purchaser based in Williamsburg, is requesting to rezone approximately 8.38 acres near the intersection of Rock Port and Port Hills drives for a gated independent senior living community.
The property, located off Stone Spring Road and west of Port Republic Road, is zoned general agricultural.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said during a Planning Commission meeting Nov. 5 that the senior living community, called Crownpoint, would be comprised of 130 “luxury-styled” group home units with one to two bedrooms and 42 attached dwellings of duplexes and rowhouse units. It would be limited to 172 units.
According to the plan description, “Crownpoint will provide residents with a low-maintenance, high-quality standard of living, with on-site concierge and maintenance personnel and proximate access to urgent medical care at Sentara-RMH. A high standard of living will be accomplished through quality construction, improved common areas, maintenance-free private yards and shared amenities, diverse living options and an emphasis on security to include controlled points of access.”
Group home construction would be done in two phases — a three-story residential structure with an attached community building first and an additional three-story group home second. Duplex and townhouse-style units will be constructed as demand dictates.
Piplico told the board the community would target middle-level income adults and have no entrance fee for apartments and a limited entrance fee for duplexs.
Units would be available for rent, not for purchase, and there would be no medical component to the facility. There would be no age restrictions, but the average age for residents would be 84.
Supervisors approved the rezoning request 5-0.
A second rezoning request will be heard from Pete Bonavita, with B.P.M.L. Properties LLC, to rezone 1.81 acres from R-3C, general residential district with conditions, to R-3C with amended proffers.
The property was rezoned to R-3 in 2003, but an additional wing to the original structure has been added and used for professional offices, according to staff reports.
Bonavita is requesting to lease space to other small businesses, such as hair salons and dance studios. The space would be limited to no more than 2,000 square feet.
Supervisors approved the request 5-0.
