Rockingham County officials on Thursday unveiled additional information and resources for the public to weigh in on the county’s future as they update the comprehensive plan.
The document serves as the countywide guide for future decisions, and its last update was approved by the Board of Supervisors in September 2015.
A complete rewrite of the plan — which is what Rockingham County is doing now, officials have said — was last done by the board in the early 2000s.
State law requires localities to have a comprehensive plan and update it every five years.
According to Rhonda Cooper, the county’s director of community development, four public meetings are scheduled at the county’s high schools to hear people’s goals and priorities for the county.
The meetings are scheduled for Oct. 11 at East Rockingham High School, Oct. 13 at Broadway High School, Oct. 25 at Turner Ashby High School and Nov. 10 at Spotswood High School. All meetings are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
An online survey will be available sometime in October.
On Monday, the Board of Supervisors and the county’s Planning Commission will hold a joint work session to discuss the process, which is expected to be complete in 2024.
At the work session, Cooper said, representatives from the Berkley Group will explain the importance of having a comprehensive plan, a timeline of events, a public engagement strategy to “keep the project visible” and share their own goals, challenges and focuses for the county.
In July, the Board of Supervisors entered a contract with the Berkley Group and the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission to assist in creating the comprehensive plan. The contract is not to exceed $200,000.
According to Cooper, work sessions with the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will be held once a month in 2023, with a public draft review and open house slated for September 2023.
A final public draft review and open house is scheduled for January 2024, with a final work session in March 2024.
The public hearing for the plan’s adoption is scheduled for May 2024, according to county documents.
