BROADWAY — In a surprising move, the Rockingham County School Board adjourned a public meeting Monday after an unruly crowd refused to wear masks when asked to by Chairwoman Renee Reed.
The meeting lasted about five minutes.
The crowd, which was smaller than the one at a meeting held two weeks ago at Spotswood High School, was largely wearing masks. A handful of people refused to do so, with one man asking, “What if we don’t?” while filming the response of Reed.
Reed quickly made the motion to adjourn the meeting and said that two School Board members would stay behind to talk to the students who were there to be recognized.
“That’s it, we adjourned the meeting,” Reed said after the crowd left the auditorium of Broadway High School, not before shouting for the board members to resign. Others shouted about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and mask-wearing.
School Board members did not have any information Monday about whether the meeting would be rescheduled.
The next scheduled meeting is planned for Sept. 13.
The Aug. 9 meeting, which drew a crowd of about 300 to 400 people, was marked by several instances of people shouting from the audience and talking over speakers. Many in attendance that night also refused to wear masks.
