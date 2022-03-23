At a brief meeting Tuesday, the Rockingham County School Board approved a $164 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that includes more funding than it has seen in years.
Only School Board member Matt Cross spoke up against the budget because of its lack of funding for additional school resource officers or a resource manager, which he’s been suggesting since taking office in January. However, he ultimately voted in favor of the budget.
“We need to take care of things going on inside the school, than plant things outside of the school,” Cross said. “I’m not in support of approving the budget.”
The extra funding, mostly from the state but with a local component as well, will be used to fund employee raises, new positions, additional money for programs such as fine arts and special education, and to continue funding the county’s innovative endeavors.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented his proposed budget during a meeting Monday, giving a lot of the credit to Cheryl Mast, chief financial officer. The budget is based off of the governor’s proposed budget, which is a middle of the road version between the House of Delegates’ version, offering less funding, and the Senate version, offering more. Amendments to the budget could come after the General Assembly passes a state budget.
Cross questioned the proposed budget Monday, wondering why it includes the new position of a work-based coordinator, and no school resource officer positions. Scheikl explained that legally the SRO program has to be reevaluated every two years, which will be this spring. It’s also unknown whether the General Assembly budget will include additional funding for SRO positions.
Scheikl said the 5% proposed raise is a cost-of-living raise and is what other school divisions are looking at. It’s also what the state is giving in part to support teacher raises, but that only includes teaching positions required by the state, not every employee.
Other highlighted expenditures include a correction of teacher, LPN and custodian scales compared with surrounding school districts for a total cost of approximately $1.98 million.
The budget also includes an adjustment to the supplemental teaching scale based on a 2018 review for a cost of $400,000.
There are some additional instructional increases for a total of $1.2 million that includes the Grow Your Own Teacher program, summer school, fine arts, instructional software, special education, and an increase in positions. The increase in positions would cost an additional $1.77 million and includes one and half school counselors, two LETRS coaches, four English language teachers, a work-based learning coordinator, one psychologist and one social worker.
In addition to the potential $8.5 million in additional state funds, RCPS is asking for $2.5 million in additional funds from the Board of Supervisors. Scheikl said members of the School Board and Board of Supervisors meet throughout the budget process so that when the School Board presents its budget, it’s not a surprise to the Board of Supervisors.
“No one ends up looking bad,” Scheikl has said.
Now that the School Board has approved the operating budget for 2022-2023, the budget will be presented to the Board of Supervisors tonight and voted on at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.