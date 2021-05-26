The Rockingham County School Board approved a number of principal and administrative changes for the 2021-22 school year Monday.
There are more changes than a normal year, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Karen Ridder, currently the principal at John Wayland Elementary School, will be the principal at Linville-Edom Elementary School. Current Principal Amy Painter will be the new director of federal programs in Central Office.
Sara Hammill will take over at John Wayland Elementary School. Currently, Hammill is the principal at Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
Pam Dowrey will take over at Pleasant Valley, leaving her principal position at McGaheysville Elementary School to Leslie Kapuchuck, the current principal at Mountain View Elementary School.
Taking over at Mountain View Elementary School will be Drew Miller, principal at Montevideo Middle School.
J. Kapuchuck will leave his position as principal at Plains Elementary School to take over as principal at Peak View Elementary School.
Taking over for Kapuchucjk will be Todd Johnson, principal of Ottobine Elementary School.
Alix Johnston will be the new LETRS coordinator in Central Office. This is a new cognitive science-based reading program all elementary schools will implement over the next two years, Scheikl said.
Previously approved position changes include Eric Baylor, current principal at East Rockingham High School, taking on the new position of workplace learning experience coordinator in Central Office.
Current Peak View Elementary School Principal Marcy Williams will be the supervisor of compliance and policy in Central Office.
Positions that are open after these approved changes are principal at East Rockingham High School, principal at Ottobine Elementary School, principal at Montevideo Middle School, assistant principal at Elkton Middle School, assistant principal at Mountain View Elementary School, and assistant principal at John Wayland Elementary School.
These positions will be posted, and all Rockingham County Public Schools administrators have been made aware of the changes, Scheikl said.
In addition, the School Board heard public comment on Monday about a reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year. A plan will be created in the next few weeks and will take into account the public comment.
Only one person chose to speak, Brooke Garrison. Garrison encouraged the School Board to return to normal operations this fall and called this past school year "a wasted year."
Scheikl said the plan, at this point, is to be "back to normal." Members of senior staff are ironing out additional programming at an executive retreat next week and a board retreat later in June.
