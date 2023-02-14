BROADWAY — At a Monday night meeting, the Rockingham County School Board took steps to alleviate crowding at Broadway High School over the coming years.
After soliciting bids for the addition, the contract was awarded to low bidder, Broadway-based Lantz Construction Co., for the amount of $12,741,500. The total project budget is set at $14,600,000.
Lantz Construction beat out three other bids of $14,342,239, $15,892,300 and $12,804,000.
The expansion of Broadway High School has been a part of the school board’s capital improvement plan for some time.
In January, the school board and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a loan application for the expansion. The groups should hear back in March whether the loan application is approved or not. However, the project will happen regardless of the outcome of the loan application.
While there are reserved funds for capital improvement projects such as these, interest rates are so low right now, it behooves the school division to seek a loan and save the reserved funds, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
The loan application is through the Virginia Literary Fund. Per Virginia Code, school divisions can seek a loan from the literary fund for construction projects, technology purchases and bus upgrades.
The last time RCPS applied for a loan through the Literary Fund was in 2007 for East Rockingham High School and River Bend Elementary School, said Cheryl Mast, Chief Financial Officer for the school division. RCPS also secured a loan in 2006 for Mountain View Elementary School.
If the loan is denied, the school division will use reserve funds. The expansion will begin this summer and will be completed by the start of the 2024-2025 school year, if everything goes as planned, Scheikl said.
Each year the school board approves a 10-year capital improvement plan that contains future projects with projected dates and costs. However, the plan can change as needs arise or if a project can be pushed until later.
The current plan contains placeholders for renovations to Elkton Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School and Massanutten Technical Center, among others.
Along with the bid for an expansion to Broadway High School, the school board is set to approve a number of other projects:
Replacement of visitor bleachers at BHS — $267,500
Replacement of bleachers for Turner Ashby High School baseball stadium — $ 78,220
Renovate football stadium bleachers at TAHS for ADA compliance — $198,000
