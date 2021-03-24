The Rockingham County School Board approved a 2021-22 operational budget at a special meeting Tuesday that includes a 3% raise for employees.
On Monday, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented a total budget of $154.6 million. Of that, $68.4 million is local funding, $75.7 million is state funding and $9.5 million is federal funding.
Additional expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year include salary increases, support services and additional positions.
Two behavior specialists are being added to the budget as well as behavioral assistants. This concluded a multiyear plan for behavioral and mental health supports called “tiered systems of support.” There will also be 4.5 school counselor positions added, two English language teachers and four assistants. The budget included a school resource officer at Rockingham Academy, as well as some additional support positions.
Total expenditures equal about $154.6 million. That is an increase of more than $10 million. Due to an increase in state, federal and local funding, however, this accounts for a balanced budget.
The budget will go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.