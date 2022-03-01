The Rockingham County School Board approved one of two versions of the 2022-23 calendar at a meeting Monday.
The calendar includes a start date of Wednesday, Aug. 24, and a last day of school of Thursday, June 8, 2023. The calendar also includes 11 teacher work days or in-service days or days for parent teacher conferences.
Winter break is from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Jan. 1, 2023, with students returning to the classroom on Jan. 2.
Spring break is the week of March 13, 2023, with students returning to the classroom on March 20.
The calendar was developed with Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ approved 2022-23 calendar in mind as the two school divisions share Massanutten Technical Center.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Mast provided an update on the development of the 2022-23 fiscal year operating budget.
Since the last meeting, Mast has received information about the state Senate version of the budget, as well as the House of Delegates budget. The Senate budget contains slightly more money for schools than Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget, and the House version contains slightly less.
“But they are both in the ballpark of the governor’s budget,” Mast said.
An original budget request of $3.4 million in new personnel has been dropped to $1.9 million. New positions still include special education teachers, school counselors, English language learner teachers, speech therapists, social workers, a work-based services coordinator, and a few positions for anticipated increases in enrollment.
An original request for an additional $6.6 million in programming has been dropped to $1.6 million, Mast said.
The budget includes a 5% raise for all employees. Mast said she hopes that number can come up more, but it will be contingent on how much state revenue Rockingham County Public Schools sees. The General Assembly will have to approve a budget before that can be known.
The School Board will meet again on March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
