Three Rockingham County elementary schools have been identified by the Virginia Department of Education as schools in need of improvement based on Standards of Learning test results from 2018 and 2019.
In response, the schools are expected to create an improvement plan outlining their efforts to improve student performance. VDOE guidelines require these plans be approved by the School Board, which occurred at a meeting Monday night.
The three schools are John C. Myers Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School and Lacey Spring Elementary School.
John C. Myers was accredited with a warning in science with an SOL pass rate of 66% during the 2018-2019 school year and a three-year average of 68%. According to the school's improvement plan, evidence indicated that science lesson plans can be improved to document student learning behavior objectives and the criteria used to determine if objectives are being met.
These objectives are being met with a two-year plan, this being the second year. The goals this year are to reassign teachers at the fourth- and fifth-grade level to better match instructional strengths to the content and to continue collaboration and planning meetings with the fifth-grade and fourth-grade science teachers.
Ottobine Elementary School was accredited with conditions following the 2018-2019 school year. The school’s final performance level was rated at a three in the achievement gap — English with a 58.33% passing rate for the 2018-2019 school year in the category of economically disadvantaged, and a three-year average of 64.78%.
Goals for this year include initiating a targeted and differentiated approach to reading remediation with the introduction of the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling program. Also to engage parents as partners in supporting continued literacy development at home by creating informational and instructional video presentations addressing specific stages of reading development.
The school also plans to initiate school-wide professional development pertaining to engaging parents through activities.
Lacey Spring Elementary School was also accredited with a warning in science with a pass rate of 64% for the 2018-2019 school year.
Goals for this year include, increase science experimentation in individual classrooms, continue with already established gardening programs for student engagement and overall activities therein. The improvement plan also calls for the school to continue with school-wide initiatives for outdoor learning and gardening, as well as intentional professional development to educate and guide teachers’ knowledge and understandings of science concepts and creative, impactful teaching.
The full improvement plan can be viewed on the School Board's website under meeting documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.