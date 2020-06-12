Due to a drop in revenue at the local and state level because of the closing of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockingham County School Board had to approve a revised budget at a meeting Monday night.
The new operating budget for fiscal 2020-21 takes into account $2 million less in anticipated state revenue as a result in the drop in sales tax money.
During the School Board’s May 11 meeting, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented an updated version of his original proposed budget that outlined areas that have been cut and revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2% raise for school employees was cut from the budget, along with an anticipated loss in sales tax revenue of $2.1 million.
There was also an expected elimination of $950,000 for personnel and a $155,000 reduction in basic aid for counselor-to-student ratio.
On Monday the School Board made these changes official.
However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Scheikl said he is hopeful that the anticipated increase in health insurance will not occur, which will leave the School Board with an additional $600,000.
Scheikl recommended delaying any proposed step increases for classified positions or bonuses for employees until October, when the state is projected to have a new economic forecast based on the impact of the pandemic.
At that time, if things aren’t worse than predicted, it might be possible to give bonuses to employees and step increases to classified positions beginning Jan. 1, but it’s still too soon to tell, Scheikl said.
The School Board approved a $142.8 million budget for fiscal 2020-21. This is an increase of $781,000 over the current operating budget, but far less than was anticipated prior to the pandemic.
