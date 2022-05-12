The Rockingham County School Board approved increases in salary steps for teachers, assistants, clerical positions and others on Monday.
The School Board approved a 7% increase in salary steps based on years of experience and a 5% increase for all other positions.
The starting salary for a teacher in RCPS for the 2022-23 school year is $45,165. When they move up a step after their first year of teaching, they will be making $49,515. This reflects a 7% increase in pay over what teachers at step one are making now. The newly approved pay scales for teachers top out at $73,941 for more than 40 years of experience.
Starting salaries versus max pay for other positions are:
- Teacher assistant: $12.71/$22.71 an hour
- Behavioral support assistant: $15.25/$26.84 an hour
- Finance/human resources assistant: $35,141/$61,569
- Custodian: $29,101/$44,005
- Food service worker: $12.55/$17.64 an hour
- Licensed practical nurse: $28,896/$48,008
- Behavior specialist: $56,539/$71,092
While both RCPS and Harrisonburg City Public Schools have approved 2022-23 budgets, there is still a lot up in the air.
With the Virginia General Assembly’s final passage of the state biannual budget more than a month late, local school divisions are left to wait and see whether the budgets they approved, which include raises, will change or not.
On April 5, the Harrisonburg City School Board approved a $107 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, which represents a $13.8 million increase over the current budget. The majority of the increase comes from projected state revenue, with some coming from a sizable increase in federal funding. Federal funding makes up the smallest piece of the revenue picture.
The budget includes adjustments to the salary scales, which promise at least a 5% increase for all employees. But it also includes salary increases up to 20% depending on the employee classification and years of service.
However, until the General Assembly approves a final budget, the city School Board won't know whether the revenue numbers it based the approved budget on will actually be higher or lower.
Superintendent Michael Richards said he had "no idea" when the General Assembly will approve a budget. "They've been very secretive. No public meeting of the committee yet."
Similarly, Rockingham County Public Schools has not made any changes to its approved budget. The School Board originally approved a 5% raise for all employees and that hasn't changed, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
The budget was approved on March 23 for $164 million and like HCPS, includes an increase in state salary.
