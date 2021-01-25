The Rockingham County School Board will get its first real 2021-22 budget update at tonight’s meeting.
The budget planning process may or may not look different this year than it has in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the superintendent, along with the chief financial officer and other members of senior staff, have a pretty good idea of what to expect in terms of local, state and federal funding.
However, due to the economic shutdown that took away months of sales tax revenue, it’s much harder to predict what those revenue sources will look like and whether federal revenue will help offset any loss in funds.
Without a clear revenue picture, it makes planning a budget around expenditures more challenging. However, Cheryl Mast, chief operating officer for Rockingham County Public Schools, has said that she will conduct the process in much the same way she has in the past, and will fill in the blanks as information becomes available.
The first step in the process has been underway behind the scenes. Senior staff solicit requests from principals and department heads for expenditures in the event that revenue is available for them.
On Monday, Mast will present those requests, which will include operational fund requests, capital fund requests and cafeteria requests, all of which are different budgets.
This is the first step that involves the School Board and will lead to the building of a budget by Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. Once the budget has been built, after funding numbers from all levels are known, Scheikl will present the budget to the board for review and approval.
If the School Board approves the budget, it goes to the Board of Supervisors for final approval along with the county budget. The process will wrap up in the spring.
