The first significant budget update for Rockingham County Public Schools will come at a School Board meeting Monday night, according to the meeting agenda.
Although the budget development process for the 2021-2022 fiscal year began in December with the soliciting of expenditure requests from building principals and department directors, Monday will be the first real look at the budget picture.
Gov. Ralph Northam released his proposed budget in December, which gives a decent idea of what to expect in terms of state revenues. But until the Senate and the House release their budgets, it's not certain what the state revenue picture is really looking like.
According to the School Board agenda, Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Mast will give an update on what those Senate and House budgets look like and the revenue they include.
It is unclear whether Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will be presenting his version of the FY22 operating budget at the same time, but it is likely that will be presented at a later meeting.
Once the superintendent presents his budget based on expected revenues and expenditures, which could include expanded programs, raises for employees or additional full-time positions, the School Board will ask for any changes. If there are no changes to be made, or after those requested changes are made, the School Board will approve a budget, which will go into affect on July 1.
The School Board needs final approval from the Board of Supervisors on the budget, but because the two governing bodies work closely together, there is rarely any debate at that stage of the budget development.
The School Board will also approve a calendar for the upcoming school year. The calendar includes a start date of Aug. 23 and a release date of June 9. Winter Break is scheduled for December 22 through December 31. And Spring Break is scheduled the week of March 14.
An effort was made this year to sync up the academic calendars for RCPS and Harrisonburg City Public Schools as much as possible due to their shared regional programs — Massanutten Technical Center and the Governor's School.
